The ‘1,000-Yard Guy’: Mills champions high school athletes

At high school football games, you’ll find Mills on the sidelines. He eschews bleachers and press boxes.

Mills, 71, is known throughout the state. On April 18 at Lincoln Southeast High School, he will be inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He’s already a member of the Grand Island Central Catholic Alumni Hall of Fame and the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame.

Except for a year or so living in Minneapolis, Mills has lived in Grand Island since 1958, when he moved with his family from Columbus.

Many people remember his father, who was a big band leader. The Cedar Rapids native, born Bobby Micek, was better known as Bobby Mills.

The senior Mills is the one who got Bobby interested in high school football. The band leader took his son to “all kinds of high school football games when I was a kid,” Bobby said.

When Mills’ group served as the house band at Peony Park in Omaha, he and his son would go to Omaha a night early. They’d see players like Gale Sayers of Omaha Central.

Mills maintains a busy schedule.

He stays up well past midnight writing his blog entries, which can be found at https://theindependent.com/users/profile/1000%20yard%20guy.