The 5% Project seeks to bring people together; gathering Thursday in Grand Island

A new organization called The 5% Project wants people to listen to each other and treat one another with respect in hopes of improving the nation’s political process.

The group will holds its first local public gathering Thursday, June 30, at Railside Plaza.

Wayne Anson of Grand Island is the local organizer of The 5% Project.

The organization believes that only a small percentage of Americans unfriend each other on Facebook or refuse to engage in dialogue because of political beliefs.

While they may hold definite political opinions, the majority of Americans “aren’t against one another,” Anson said.

A goal is to have people understand one another.

“We just want people to feel free to be human with each other,” Anson said. “What we’re really trying to do is make visible the fact that we can get along.”

Anson is one of four founders of The 5% Project, three of whom live in Nebraska. The others live in Lincoln, Wymore and Texas.

According to its materials, “The 5% Project is a neutral, nonviolent, nonpartisan gathering of people who hold wildly different political agendas but come together to stop the current fight and flight practice of politics and seek to form a more perfect union, establish justice and ensure domestic tranquility.”

Anson’s involvement grew out of an online workshop he presented called “Talk Politics Without Fear or Anger.”

The 5% Project, he said, is part of the bridge-building movement.

The organization is connected to the Bridge Alliance, which has more than 100 partners, and is part of the Listen First Coalition, which includes more than 400 organizations.

At Thursday’s introductory gathering, a conservative and a liberal will shake hands. Members of the audience will also be encouraged to shake hands.

“We’re looking to do other public things that bring people together,” he said.

From humble beginnings, “we have the opportunity to build healthy political interaction,” he said.

Six policy statements, also known as “We wants,” are listed on the organization’s website.

They are:

1. We want — We the people to be the rightful masters of Congress, the administration and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the individuals who pervert the Constitution.

2. We want — An Amendment to the Constitution limiting the terms for Senators and Representatives.

3. We want — All committee meetings in the Senate and House of Representatives to be open and telecast unless involving national security with transcripts and recordings of meetings available for public access through the Library of Congress.

4. We want — To make it illegal for caucuses and legislators to influence a candidate’s election through financial support, gifts and/or other donations.

5. We want — The body of and any amendments or additions to legislation to be directly related to the initial topic of the document.

6. We want — No legislation in the form of a bill or amendment to be enacted without enough time for each voting member of Congress to thoroughly read and question any part thereof.

For information, visit www.the5percentproject.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.