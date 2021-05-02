The art of barbering is alive and well at Grand Island’s Xenon Academy

Along with cutting hair, those trends include facials for men, nail care, hair coloring and highlighting and much more.

“We want the guys to be comfortable,” Hornig said.

She said Xenon recently graduated its first class of barbers. The academy also recently hosted a statewide barber board examine.

“With the regrowth of barber shops, we are going to keep turning out graduates,” Hornig said. “We are having barbers calling us looking for help, along with new and fresh ideas.”

According to the industry officials, barbershops are some of the most successful startups in the country and are profitable.

Barbering has a long and interesting history. The first known barbering services were performed by Egyptians in 5000 B.C. with instruments made of oyster shells and sharpened flints.

Over the ages, barbers doubled as religious priests as well as performing medical surgeries, such as pulling teeth and setting bones. They also performed “bloodletting” where they would bleed out the illness in a person’s body. The famous barber pole came about as a way for barbers to advertise their bloodletting services as putting bowls of blood in the shop window was frowned upon.