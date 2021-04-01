The bald truth: The number of bald eagles is increasing

You don’t have to be as much of an eagle eye anymore to spot bald eagles.

The national symbol has seen its population quadruple since 2009, according to a recent report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners.

In 1963, there were 417 known nesting pairs of bald eagles in the lower 48 states. That number has grown to more than 71,400, and individual bald eagles are estimated to total 317,700, according to scientists from the service’s Migratory Bird Program.

The numbers also have increased in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission stopped monitoring nesting bald eagles in 2017.

“It was becoming increasingly challenging to keep up with them because they were increasing so much,” said Joel Jorgensen, the nongame bird program manager for Game and Parks.

But Nebraska follows the trend reported by U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

In 1990, Nebraska Game and Parks didn’t detect any nesting eagles. One successful active nest was spotted the following year. In 2017, Game and Parks estimated there were 200 breeding pairs of bald eagles in the state.

