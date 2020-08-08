Jannice Roy of Grand Island is the owner of River Mist Transcription Services. Her business is operated in her home, a work environment she says she has enjoyed for more than a decade.
Roy said she knows a lot of people are experiencing the same benefits of working in a home office right now that she has had for the past decade, such as the casual atmosphere that a home provides.
But operating a business from a home office also cuts the cost of overhead such as rent, and that money can be spent elsewhere on technology, security and advertising.
“Will I always be able to operate from a home office? I hope so,” she said. “Even as River Mist continues to grow, I want to be able to keep my work close by.”
If that means expanding her home office, Roy said, “so be it.”
By working at home, she said, she is able to control her environment and is in charge of her own schedule.
“I like to stay productive, and being able to walk from my living room and into my office whenever an idea comes to mind, or when a client calls, is definitely convenient,” Roy said.
“I work when my clients need me to work. I don’t have to spend time commuting to and from work. The schedule flexibility is wonderful and I have more time to write.”
And if the work in her transcription business isn’t enough, Roy is also a romance author and has published seven books.
She said being self-employed, there are no employee-provided benefits such as vacation time or sick leave, no employer-matched retirement fund, or medical benefits.
“I work a lot,” Roy said. “I have always found it difficult to schedule time off for myself. My dad calls me a workaholic; he doesn’t know I know that.”
But despite the challenges, she said she loves what she does.
“If I didn’t, I wouldn’t spend so much time in my office working,” Roy said. “This is a business that I’ve been invested in for many years now. I know that I am not the only self-employed person who puts every spare moment they have into the business they’ve created and are building.”
