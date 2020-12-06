‘The best of Nebraska-made jerky’: Local entrepreneur opens Stoovy Snacks food wagon

Local entrepreneur Keith Stueven, owner of Archived Moments and Keith Stueven Photography, has started another new business. His Stoovy Snacks wagon is parked in the parking lot of Godfather’s Pizza, 1916 S Locust St., in Grand Island. It features a variety of jerky and other products made in Nebraska.

Stuven is a Northwest High School graduate. He received a media arts degree from Central Community College and worked as a cameraman for a Nebraska television station for 12 years.

It was in 2017, Stueven said, when he left his television job and went to work for Smoking Gun Jerky in Lincoln. He came back to Grand Island earlier this year.

“Working in TV, I always had snacks on hand because you never knew when you’d be sitting in the middle of nowhere for most of the day,” Stueven said. “I got my first bag of Smoking Gun at a home and garden show and was hooked on craft jerky.”

He said once he tasted Smoking Gun’s craft jerky, “the big brands just don’t cut it anymore.”

“They bottle their marinade, which we carry, and after a while I picked up the hobby and started making my own,” Stueven said.

When he moved back to Grand Island, he missed his favorite snack.