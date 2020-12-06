‘The best of Nebraska-made jerky’: Local entrepreneur opens Stoovy Snacks food wagon

Local entrepreneur Keith Stueven, owner of Archived Moments and Keith Stueven Photography, has started another new business. His Stoovy Snacks wagon is parked in the parking lot of Godfather’s Pizza, 1916 S Locust St., in Grand Island. It features a variety of jerky and other products made in Nebraska.
Stuven is a Northwest High School graduate. He received a media arts degree from Central Community College and worked as a cameraman for a Nebraska television station for 12 years.
It was in 2017, Stueven said, when he left his television job and went to work for Smoking Gun Jerky in Lincoln. He came back to Grand Island earlier this year.
“Working in TV, I always had snacks on hand because you never knew when you’d be sitting in the middle of nowhere for most of the day,” Stueven said. “I got my first bag of Smoking Gun at a home and garden show and was hooked on craft jerky.”
He said once he tasted Smoking Gun’s craft jerky, “the big brands just don’t cut it anymore.”
“They bottle their marinade, which we carry, and after a while I picked up the hobby and started making my own,” Stueven said.
When he moved back to Grand Island, he missed his favorite snack.
“We had always thought about building a food trailer, but with me moving back, that quickly morphed into a jerky shop as I can make some pretty awesome jerky,” Stueven said. “We looked for some properties and then COVID happened. We still wanted to do something jerky related and with the weird summer, we decided to scale back, but still act on our idea and create this trailer instead.”
Stueven said building the trailer was quite the task.
“You’ll notice we used plumbing fixtures in the design of the awnings,” he said. “My dad was a plumber until he retired so we made use of the knowledge we had. We learned may other skills as well. My brother now knows how to install a 110 and 12v electric system and I bettered my sign-making, creative and interior design skills.”
He said he wanted to start with Nebraska jerky as there are a number of craft jerky companies in the state that are inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“They are wonderful in the way a craft beer seems more enjoyable than a domestic,” he said.
Stoovy Snacks offers 25 jerky flavors from Nebraska brands made in Holdrege, Lincoln, Clarks, Diller and Wahoo. He said they will be in Godfather’s parking lot through winter. Next year, Stueven said, he plans to take his wagon to statewide festivals and other events.
Nebraska brands featured:
-- Smoking Gun Jerky is from Lincoln and started as a marinade company but quickly became a jerky company, too.
“They have a large following of die-hard fans that have been visiting me and are very excited to have the product back in Grand Island,” Stueven said.
-- Lucky Jerky is produced by Nebraska Star Beef out of Holdrege.
“Anything you would order from those guys that sell steaks in our big city, Nebraska Star offers and more,” Stueven said. “With Nebraska Star, though, you know that your steaks are Nebraskan, not just the company name. We carry their jerky and sticks, which make tasty on-the-go-snacks that satisfy.”
-- Central Nebraska Buffalo has herds in the Clarks/Hordville area.
“They sell bison meat online and ship nationwide,” Stueven said. “Very reasonably priced meat if you want something different this holiday season. You can get a good taste of the meat by trying their jerky. It’s meat and a light smoke so it really lets the star of the show shine (the meat).”
-- Hills Seeds is a family business in Lincoln.
“We carry salted and half-salt,” Stueven said. “You can put in a handful and the seeds will still have a nice crack even when the salt is gone.
-- Rowdy’s Top Dog dog liver treats and cow ears are from McCook.
“Nothing extra, just dried beef liver and cow ears … exactly what your buddy loves,” Stueven said. “You have to be the adult though, dogs seriously have no self control over the liver treats.”
Stueven said Stoovy Snacks is the perfect place for those stocking stuffers and gifts this holiday season.
“We’re going to have gift boxes available very soon, but have gift bags at the moment,” he said.
“If there’s a product anyone is interested in having locally available, let us know and we’ll see about buying a bunch of it,” Stueven said. “We’re always looking for more Nebraska products to carry.”
The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about Stoovy Snacks, contact Stueven at 308-390-3883 or visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/stoovys.
