Can Care-A-Van

Quaker Steak and Lube mascot, Coop, loads up food items collected by Bosselman employees June 11, 2015 at Bosselman Corporate headquarters in Grand Island. The food was collected for Can Care-A-Van which helps collect food for four local pantries ó Blessed Sacrament's Food Pantry, Camilleís Cupboard at St. Maryís Cathedral, Hope Harbor, and the Salvation Army. (Independent/Matt Dixon)

 Matt Dixon

The annual food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both Super Saver locations.

Lunch will be served from 11 to 1. For $3 per person, you can purchase a hot dog, chips and a drink.

The Grand Island event will be collecting canned food and other nonperishable items, which will then be donated to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camille’s Cupboard (St. Mary’s Cathedral Food Pantry), Hope Harbor and the Salvation Army. Monetary donations are also welcome.

