The annual food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both Super Saver locations.
Lunch will be served from 11 to 1. For $3 per person, you can purchase a hot dog, chips and a drink.
The Grand Island event will be collecting canned food and other nonperishable items, which will then be donated to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camille’s Cupboard (St. Mary’s Cathedral Food Pantry), Hope Harbor and the Salvation Army. Monetary donations are also welcome.
