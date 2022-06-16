The future of Island Oasis is in the community’s hands

What is the future of Grand Island’s Island Oasis Water Park?

The first of three community input sessions was held Wednesday at the water park, located at 321 E. Fonner Park Road, to ask the park’s guests that question.

The sessions are being done as part of a comprehensive facility evaluation and master plan for the site.

The city hopes the study, being completed by Waters Edge Aquatic Design, of Lenexa, Kansas, will help the park meet community needs now and in the future, and improve operational and financial sustainability.

Island Oasis opened in 1993 and many of its original amenities are still in operation at the park nearly thirty years later, including its lazy river and water slides.

It is time for some upgrades, said City Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy.

“The water park was built in the early 1990s and I think there’s some new trends we can look at to freshen things up,” McCoy said.

Island Oasis isn’t less popular, but it does face greater competition, said McCoy.

“Over the years, there’s been more of these types of facilities that have popped up,” he said. “Hastings has a nice facility, and Columbus, even some of the smaller communities like Aurora and St. Paul have all built facilities.”

He added, “I think it’s still a popular destination, it’s just people have a lot more options now.”

The session was also a way to inform the public about some of the facility’s other challenges: competition with more pools in the area that are also more modern, ongoing maintenance and improvement and hiring enough lifeguards.

“There’s some issues we have with staffing right now, so there might be some facility changes that can help us with efficiency,” McCoy said. “I think some discussion or study or the efficiency of the facility would be really helpful.”

Aquatics Consultant Lauren Ozburn showed children and young adults and parents how to set stickers for features they think are most important. Participants favored the park’s lazy river and its large waterslides.

Survey participants were encouraged to suggest new features they would like to see. A water trampoline and a zip line were among their suggestions.

Newer slides and surfing features are some of the features McCoy has heard about.

“Maybe a splash area or a set-aside children’s area,” he said. “I think there’s just a lot of things we can look at.”

Reaching all demographics is important for a full understanding of what the community needs, said Ozburn.

“Today there’s a lot of preteens, teens and kids here, and their input is really valuable. That’s who we’ve spoken to for the most part,” she said. “We’re hearing what they like and educating about new options that maybe they haven’t heard or experienced before.”

She added, “We want people to come to Island Oasis, to be happy, to stay here and to keep coming back.”

The study goals are to understand current conditions at Island Oasis, study the market area, evaluate current and future needs, identify trends and recommend elements and amenities, offer conceptual design options and costs, and provide operating projections.

The first step is directly engaging the community.

“It’s really amazing to be able to translate from the community members to city staff how we can get these dreams and desires for aquatics to happen,” said Ozburn.

The prospect is an exciting one, said McCoy.

“I’m really interested to see what the input is, see what kind of ideas come out of the public meetings and surveys, and to see what kind of ideas the consultants come up with and see if we can get a nice plan going into the future,” he said.

A second session will be held later this summer, possibly in August, said Ozburn.

The results of the three sessions will be presented to the Grand Island City Council as a report for their consideration, with a final presentation toward the end of 2022.

For more information, contact City of Grand Island Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy at 308-385-5444, ext. 299.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.