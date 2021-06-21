The History of Movies in Grand Island Episode Three: "Movies made in, about and around Grand Island""

Grand Island Independent podcast series, “History of Movies in Grand Island,” is several long time movie buffs reflecting about the history of movie theaters, specific movies they saw in those theaters, and movies about or filmed in or around Grand Island.

Host Josh Salmon visits with Chad Plembeck, Mike Bockoven, and Jim Pohl who reflect on flics they saw growing up around here, moments at theaters during famous movies, and working at a movie theater.

Bockoven and Pohl are both members of the Grand Theater board surprise us with a special announcement also.

Grab some popcorn, some candy, and your favorite soft drink and kick back and share the memories.