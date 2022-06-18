‘The Longest Day’ car show, June 21 in Grand Island, to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

CountyHouse Residence and Knucklehead Garage will host “The Longest Day” car show on June 21 in Grand Island.

Admission is free for the event scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at CountryHouse located at 833 Alpha St.

Donations can be made by voting for best in show and/or by enjoying a pulled pork supper. The donations will help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

To show your car, either contact Danny Oberg at (308) 380-1040 or visit livesignificant@gmail.com in advance or just bring your car the day of the event.

For additional information or for those unable to attend and wanting to make a donation, contact Brenda Wiltfong at (308) 381-1988 or visit bwiltfong@countryhouse.net