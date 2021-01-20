The new year offers new opportunities for Nebraska corn farmers

It was a record year for Nebraska corn farmers in 2020. Despite the many challenges placed before producers last year, they harvested nearly 1.8 billion bushels of corn.
And what may lie in store for state corn farmers in 2021 looks promising to the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association.
“We see continued opportunities with challenges persisting,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “With USDA’s announcement of record corn production across the state, the continual need to expand current markets and develop new markets will be a focus.”
But, Brunkhorst said, with the new year beginning, the challenges 2020 brought continue.
He said according to the latest drought monitor, 100% of the state is experiencing at least a moderate level of drought,” he said. “This is all following a year where precipitation was the 16th driest in the last 125 years.”
Brunkhorst said that as farmers begin the planting season, they likely will notice soil moisture conditions are much different from last year.
“Additionally, the lingering effects of COVID continue to have an impact on key markets — most glaring is lack of demand for biofuels with fewer miles being traveled,” he said. “Across Nebraska, the ethanol industry consumes between 600-700 million bushels of corn — a key part of Nebraska’s agricultural complex that includes the livestock industry.”
Brunkhorst said the U.S. has experienced record corn sales in the current marketing year.
“As actual exports gain momentum in the first month of 2021, continuing to be a leading supplier of corn into the world market provides Nebraska with opportunities,” he said.
Expanding relationships with current customers such as Mexico, Japan and Korea, along with opening up new markets should be a key focus with a new administration, Brunkhorst said.
“China has not only been a leader in purchases of U.S. corn, they have also been importing those purchases,” he said.
Brunkhorst said a challenge ahead that could have a significant effect is the Mexico administration’s focus on banning GMO corn for human consumption.
“Nebraska is the leading state in the nation for white corn production, much of which is GMO, thus having the new administration engage early with Mexico should be a priority,” he said. “Especially in light of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in force.”
Brunkhorst said Nebraska’s corn farmers have continued to adopt soil health measures such as conservation tillage, cover crops and precision technology to name a few.
“Through these innovations, corn farmers are well-positioned to be part of the solution in what will likely be the Biden Administration’s focus on a ‘green’ economy,” he said. “These various practices and innovations are already allowing corn farmers to be active in carbon sequestration, thus taking part in a number of carbon credit programs.”
But, Brunkhorst said, Nebraska’s rural vitality is key to the overall health of the economy.
“With Nebraska’s agricultural complex continuing to adopt innovations, e-connectivity will continue to be a challenge that provides great opportunities,” he said.
Nebraska’s buildout of broadband and wireless technologies through innovative partnerships will play an important role in this, according to Brunkhorst.
“Gov. Ricketts’ support in expanding broadband in 2020 will continue to be a key focus in 2021, which is welcome news as it’s increasingly important to connect Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities with customers across the U.S. and around the world,” he said.
With strong export demand and tighter stocks reports from USDA, Brunkhorst said the markets have seen support for corn prices since lows in August 2020.
In Nebraska, the USDA reports that corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1, 2020, totaled 1.31 billion bushels, down 11% from 2019.
Of the total, 810 million bushels are stored on farms, down 14% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 504 million bushels, are down 6% from last year.
Nationwide, corn stored in all positions on Dec. 1, 2020, totaled 11.3 billion bushels, down slightly from Dec. 1, 2019. Of the total stocks, 7.05 billion bushels are stored on farms, down 1% from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 4.28 billion bushels, are up 1% from a year ago.
The September-November 2020 indicated disappearance is 4.78 billion bushels, compared with 4.51 billion bushels during the same period last year.
The growing prosperity of the corn industry has brought greater optimism to Nebraska’s corn industry given the bomb cyclone of 2019 and the coronavirus of 2020, Brunkhorst said.
“Let’s hope that a drought does not pose a significant challenge in 2021,” he said. “Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers have shown true resiliency and perseverance, and we are glad to work alongside and on behalf of the state’s nearly 22,000 corn farmers.”