The new year offers new opportunities for Nebraska corn farmers

Brunkhorst said the U.S. has experienced record corn sales in the current marketing year.

“As actual exports gain momentum in the first month of 2021, continuing to be a leading supplier of corn into the world market provides Nebraska with opportunities,” he said.

Expanding relationships with current customers such as Mexico, Japan and Korea, along with opening up new markets should be a key focus with a new administration, Brunkhorst said.

“China has not only been a leader in purchases of U.S. corn, they have also been importing those purchases,” he said.

Brunkhorst said a challenge ahead that could have a significant effect is the Mexico administration’s focus on banning GMO corn for human consumption.

“Nebraska is the leading state in the nation for white corn production, much of which is GMO, thus having the new administration engage early with Mexico should be a priority,” he said. “Especially in light of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in force.”

Brunkhorst said Nebraska’s corn farmers have continued to adopt soil health measures such as conservation tillage, cover crops and precision technology to name a few.