The path to a healthier life: Grand Island company helps clients get back on track

“I really got into my business and I wasn’t taking care of my health,” Hanquist said. “I was starting to have anxiety and other symptoms I knew were not quite right.”

She began to look into nutrition to see if she could find answers.

“I tried different strategies,” Hanquist said. “I hired a nutrition coach and I eventually started doing body building competitions.”

That’s when she decided to make her health a priority in her life.

“Once I made my health a priority and learned what real nutrition was, that was when things really started to work,” Hanquist said. “That is when I knew I there had to be other people like me who were busy professionals and parents and were putting (themselves) last and needed to make a change.”

She said people started to reach out to her for advice.

“That is when I knew I wanted to do it on a bigger level,” Hanquist said.

Last year, Hanquist sold her insurance agency and started Envision Nutrition.

“There were people who raised their eyebrows when I did that, but I haven’t looked back,” she said. “It was the best decision I have ever made.”