The path to a healthier life: Grand Island company helps clients get back on track

The stress and anxiety of modern living has caused a lot of health problems for people. Studies have shown an unhealthy lifestyle can increase the risk for physical and mental health problems such as obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and depression.
Amanada Hanquist was one of those people. She found running a successful business and raising a family was taking a toll on her health.
She decided to become proactive and turn her deteriorating health situation around. She also decided to help other people who were in the same situation. That is when she started Envision Nutrition, which tackles the intersection of stress and anxiety with health.
Hanquist said Envision Nutrition is dedicated to helping busy working professionals achieve their health and fitness goals by teaching the truth behind nutrition, physical activity and mindset.
She and her team guide people through a 12-week course to help them develop a health and fitness plan that is individually tailored to met their goals.
Hanquist, a Grand Island native, owned and operated a successful insurance agency in town for 13 years.
While operating her insurance business, Hanquist said she was not taking care of herself.
Along with running a business, she was also mother to young children.
“I really got into my business and I wasn’t taking care of my health,” Hanquist said. “I was starting to have anxiety and other symptoms I knew were not quite right.”
She began to look into nutrition to see if she could find answers.
“I tried different strategies,” Hanquist said. “I hired a nutrition coach and I eventually started doing body building competitions.”
That’s when she decided to make her health a priority in her life.
“Once I made my health a priority and learned what real nutrition was, that was when things really started to work,” Hanquist said. “That is when I knew I there had to be other people like me who were busy professionals and parents and were putting (themselves) last and needed to make a change.”
She said people started to reach out to her for advice.
“That is when I knew I wanted to do it on a bigger level,” Hanquist said.
Last year, Hanquist sold her insurance agency and started Envision Nutrition.
“There were people who raised their eyebrows when I did that, but I haven’t looked back,” she said. “It was the best decision I have ever made.”
Not only has Hanquist regained her health, but since starting her new business, “I have helped so many people,” she said.
“I have helped people overcome Type 2 diabetes and helped people overcome their bad relationship with food. It has been a blessing in a completely different way.”
During the last six years, Hanquist has worked with a number of health and fitness experts. She put what she learned with her own research into developing her program.
She described her business as a “nutrition education” company.
“We were created out of the need to provide busy working parents and professionals with education,” Hanquist said. “We hope to implement health and fitness into their lifestyle.”
To achieve that educational approach, she said, “We get to know our clients, get to know what their needs are, come up with a plan and give them one-on-one accountability coaching.”
Envision Nutrition is a home-based national business. The sessions with the clients are done online by Hanquist and Envision coaches across the country.
Hanquist said they are launching a new platform on April 1 called “Your Last Diet Ever.” A four-part series, the first installment is called “Foundation.”
“Foundation” is a 12-week course. Each week, the client will work one-on-one with a coach who will help the client develop a plan. Each week, the coach and client will review and discuss the course and each client will get a meal plan, a grocery list and a fitness plan.
Each of the “Your Last Diet Ever” courses run 12 weeks. For more information, visit www.yourlastdietever.com.
Hanquist said Envision Nutrition goes against the “grain of the weight-loss industry.”
“We teach people what their bodies need,” she said. “We don’t provide starvation templates. We don’t believe in calorie restriction. We believe in long-term results.”