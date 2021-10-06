The promise of Nebraska hemp farming runs into harsh reality

But growing this crop means dealing with regulations that corn and soybean farmers wouldn’t dream of.

For example: Hemp can be legally grown and harvested here only if levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is 0.3% or lower. Licensed growers must contact the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to have plant samples tested before harvest. Hemp testing even a smidge too high for THC must be destroyed as a Nebraska farmer watches his or her harvest literally go up in smoke.

It’s not all doom and gloom for hemp growers. Even as they struggle to sell their hemp, the Schwarzes are getting better at growing it. They raised fewer plants this year — 400 CBD and 200 CBG — but expect yields similar to 2020 because of lessons the Gosper County farmers learned in year one. One such lesson: They moved 2021 plants from the greenhouse to outdoor soil earlier, which resulted in larger plants and buds.

They also used auto-flowering varieties that Linda Schwarz said have a set number of days from planting seeds to maturity, similar to corn. That planning allowed the family to finish harvest before Nebraska’s abundant feral hemp, often called “ditch weed,” pollinated.

A decision about how much hemp to plant next year will be made after the farm’s other 2021 crops, mostly corn and soybeans, are harvested.