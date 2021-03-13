The race is on: More Nebraska-bred thoroughbreds are on the way

Following the approval of casino gambling, the race is on to produce more Nebraska-bred thoroughbreds.
More Nebraska horses are on the horizon because horsemen believe the purses will be bigger.
“We’re seeing the influx already,” said Zach Mader, who’s on the board of the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association. “We should see a massive increase from where we have been.”
In recent years, the number of Nebraska foals has averaged about 50 a year. That number is expected to increase dramatically.
“That’s the whole idea why Fonner Park is entering into this acquisition of a casino operator — is to benefit the Nebraska horse racing industry and Nebraska agriculture,” said Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak. “If it doesn’t bring in hundreds of new Nebraska-bred foals, something has dreadfully gone wrong.”
This past week, 782 horses were registered at Fonner Park, said assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson. Of that total, 89 were Nebraska-bred.
In 1985, there were 745 registered Nebraska-bred thoroughbreds. Kotulak said, “And I don’t see any reason why in the next few years, we can’t get up to those numbers again.”
The whole point of casino gambling, Kotulak said, is to resurrect the Nebraska thoroughbred racing industry.
“There is no stimulation for anyone to want to breed, raise or race a Nebraska-bred thoroughbred because there’s no money,” Kotulak said. The money is in other states, where racetracks have casinos. ”Well now, there’s every reason in the world to breed, raise or race a Nebraska-bred thoroughbred. We’re at the doorstep of good times and plenty of blue sky.”
By law, all Nebraska tracks are required to run at least one race per day in the season that’s restricted to Nebraska-breds.
That race “typically has the least amount of horses in it because there are so few out there. They’re like hen’s teeth,” Kotulak said.
But since casino gambling was approved in November, people in other states are opting to have mares give birth in Nebraska.
“I know of many people who have decided to not have that mare foal out in Iowa or Oklahoma or Minnesota or Indiana. They’re going to have it happen right here in Nebraska so that they have a Nebraska-bred,” Kotulak said.
Horses are considered bred in the state they are foaled. To be considered Nebraska-bred, a mare must be registered with the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association 90 days prior to foaling, or giving birth.
Back in the 1980s, Fonner Park stabled more than 1,000 horses.
Kotulak thinks that could happen again.
He’s already budgeting money “to make sure that every possible stall that could be used is usable and available for 2022.”
Breeders have faith that Nebraska racetracks will continue to take care of them, Mader said.
Mader points out that 1% of every dollar bet on a horse in the state of Nebraska goes to the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Development Fund.
But the bet has to be made inside the state. “If somebody bets in Kentucky on Fonner Park’s racing, the breed fund does not garnish any of those dollars,” said Mader, who lives just north of Grand Island.
There are two types of Nebraska-bred horses.
Class A horses are the product of a Nebraska mare bred to a Nebraska stallion. Class B horses are the offspring of a Nebraska mare and an out-of-state stud.
In Class A, 15% of a purse goes to the breeder. For Class B, the breeder gets 12%.
Recently, a Class A horse won $4,752 at Fonner Park. Of that total, $712 went to the breeder. If it had been a Class B horse, the amount would have been $570.