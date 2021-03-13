The race is on: More Nebraska-bred thoroughbreds are on the way

“There is no stimulation for anyone to want to breed, raise or race a Nebraska-bred thoroughbred because there’s no money,” Kotulak said. The money is in other states, where racetracks have casinos. ”Well now, there’s every reason in the world to breed, raise or race a Nebraska-bred thoroughbred. We’re at the doorstep of good times and plenty of blue sky.”

By law, all Nebraska tracks are required to run at least one race per day in the season that’s restricted to Nebraska-breds.

That race “typically has the least amount of horses in it because there are so few out there. They’re like hen’s teeth,” Kotulak said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But since casino gambling was approved in November, people in other states are opting to have mares give birth in Nebraska.

“I know of many people who have decided to not have that mare foal out in Iowa or Oklahoma or Minnesota or Indiana. They’re going to have it happen right here in Nebraska so that they have a Nebraska-bred,” Kotulak said.

Horses are considered bred in the state they are foaled. To be considered Nebraska-bred, a mare must be registered with the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association 90 days prior to foaling, or giving birth.