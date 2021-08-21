The stadium community built: Memorial Stadium more than a structure

“This is something that sells Grand Island ... puts Grand Island above all the other communities,” she said. “Knowing and understanding what your community has. You might come on band day when it’s Harvest of Harmony to watch the bands play.”

Karhoff added, “I think people will be really pleased with the investment they made. The new scoreboard out there just looks tremendous. It kind of completes to me the whole complex because you have track, you’ve got soccer ... that’s all there and it just really gives us a first-class thing.”

He said, “Of course the grade school kids all come for their track meet every year and I always think that’s the most fun event — is watching the little kids come out for the first time to run on the big track.”

The new facilities will get a lot of use from the district — and with pride, Grover said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to have new space that is state-of-the-art for a Class A high school district. We’re very proud of that,” she said. “It’s a way to show the students how special they are. By having such a special facility supported by so many ... at the same time the way that we’re able to honor our veterans, I think it allows even the students of today to have a little piece of history that can help shape their future.”