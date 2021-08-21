The stadium community built: Memorial Stadium more than a structure

Memorial Stadium with its upgrade underway for several years is more than a stadium.
All the essentials are there, ready for Friday night lights — the stands ... the scoreboard ... the turf — but Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and its supporters are realizing a facility is more than the sum of its amenities.
On Sunday the stadium will be open to the public for its rededication.
Traci Skalberg, GIPS Foundation executive director, said the stadium’s elements were both maintained and expanded on.
“It’s both old and new,” Skalberg explained. “It’s a renovation, and also a new construction. We wanted to rededicate this magnificent facility to our veterans and to those who have served.”
This keeps with the original intent of the structure, built and dedicated in 1947.
The eastern architecture of the stadium is much the same, bearing the names of the battles that Grand Island veterans fought.
“We really just restored the east side, then added a piece, which looks almost exactly like the original, to just keep in that character,” Skalberg said.
What’s beneath the east side’s façade, however, is not the same.
Jim Karhoff, Memorial Stadium campaign co-chair, said the crown jewel of the stadium’s refurbishment is the east side, which will be unveiled to the public Sunday evening.
“The really special part is we’re going to unveil the East Stadium, and the tribute to those who have lost their lives in service of our country. That’s done with a memorial wall and an interactive screen, which the people will now be able to go and see.”
Originally, Memorial Stadium honored veterans from World War I and World War II. As the decades rolled on, and the wheels of war continued to turn, it became more and more clear it was time for more of the Grand Island area’s heroes to be honored, too, resulting in the east side’s Hall County Fallen Veterans Memorial.
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said she was in awe of how the project came together and the efforts of the community.
“The foundation was able to capture the heart and story to go back and find all those veterans,” Grover said. “They were able to find bits of history throughout. It just gave people different ways that they can connect to such a tremendous project.”
More than 650 donors have contributed to the project, launched by a generous donation from Lanny Martin.
Skalberg said Martin’s gift did was about more than a number — it was about inspiration. “Lanny, who is an alum of Grand Island Senior High, just really asked us to dream.”
That dream includes the stadium’s west side and elements for student activities, Skalberg said.
“This is something that sells Grand Island ... puts Grand Island above all the other communities,” she said. “Knowing and understanding what your community has. You might come on band day when it’s Harvest of Harmony to watch the bands play.”
Karhoff added, “I think people will be really pleased with the investment they made. The new scoreboard out there just looks tremendous. It kind of completes to me the whole complex because you have track, you’ve got soccer ... that’s all there and it just really gives us a first-class thing.”
He said, “Of course the grade school kids all come for their track meet every year and I always think that’s the most fun event — is watching the little kids come out for the first time to run on the big track.”
The new facilities will get a lot of use from the district — and with pride, Grover said.
“It’s an opportunity for us to have new space that is state-of-the-art for a Class A high school district. We’re very proud of that,” she said. “It’s a way to show the students how special they are. By having such a special facility supported by so many ... at the same time the way that we’re able to honor our veterans, I think it allows even the students of today to have a little piece of history that can help shape their future.”
How Memorial Stadium came about, and how it continues, is something to be proud of, Grover said. “If you really look back in history, and how Memorial Stadium came to be — really this idea of community and everyone coming together for a special project — and we’re excited that we believe that through this renovation project that is going to continue to be a gem within our community.”
Grover said, “No matter what corner of the community that you’re in, no matter your background, I think there were so many parts and pieces that ... help us understand just how extraordinary the Memorial Stadium be.”
Skalberg said Sunday’s public event will embrace the extraordinary. “It’s a war memorial dedicated to the soldiers lost from Hall County. And we in keeping with that, and just do it in a way ... they would have done it in 1947, with pomp and circumstance, with a nod to all of the wonderful donors who contributed to make this a reality.”
Between the lights, the stands, the scoreboard, the memorial, community makes Memorial Stadium what it is and what it always will be.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.