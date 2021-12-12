The Teaching Tree expanding to care for more Grand Island children

Grand Island’s The Teaching Tree day care center is undertaking a major expansion effort in early 2022.
The center at 1918 Aspen Circle opened in June 2019 and will expand from care for ages infant to 6 to include school-age students attending Grand Island Public Schools.
“During the 16 to 17 weeks that (GIPS) doesn’t have school, we will have school-age care for those weeklong breaks or days out,” Owner Steph Allen said. “We won’t do before or after just yet because we don’t offer transportation.”
The site currently boasts two infant rooms, two toddler rooms, two 3-year-old rooms, and two 4- and 5-year-old rooms, Owner Steph Allen explained.
The Teaching Tree is licensed for 167 kids.
The expansion from its current 7,600 square feet will take greater advantage of the site’s full 10,000 square foot space.
Also planned is an indoor playground space.
“That’s something that is definitely much needed here in the Nebraska winters, someplace warm to play so they don’t always have to be stuck in their classrooms,” Allen said.
A new classroom for older 3-year-olds will also be added.
To allow for access to the two new classrooms, a new hallway will also need to be built.
“The existing older-3-year-old room is in the center of the building, and that room has no windows and we’ve got to have a point of access,” Allen said. “Part of that room will become a hallway and the other part of it will become where we put our school-age students.”
The need to include school-age children has been apparent from the start, Allen said.
“We have a lot of families here and a lot of older siblings, and they have to go to a different center because I don’t offer school age,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but we just filled up so big and fast.”
The center doesn’t just provide care and activities. It also boasts a curriculum to help develop the young children’s skills and abilities and ready them for school.
“Our 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds don’t have to go to a separate preschool, they’re getting ready for kindergarten here,” Allen said. “We’re part of the Rooted In Relationships program, so our kids are learning social and emotional skills, and how to handle their emotions.”
Staff needs are not being overlooked with the expansion.
“It will also include a true staff breakroom for my teachers, putting in a nice comfy couch for them, a coffee bar, just someplace they can relax from their daily stresses,” Allen added.
A large kitchen pantry will also be added to store greater quantities of supplies and allow the center to take greater advantage of sales.
Teaching Tree has a staff of 32, including eight lead teachers, Allen said.
With the expansion, more staff will be added.
“I have several staff who are either college students or (paraeducators) in the public school system, and so when those paras are out that’s when the school age kids are here,” Allen said. “They’ll just come and work for me when they’re out and the school kids are here.”
Allen had hoped to have remodeling completed ahead of the winter holiday season, but efforts were delayed.
“We’re still waiting on the sprinkler guys, and then a time when the drywall guys can come back and build the hallway and cut the hallway in,” she said. “Plus, we have to line up inspections through (Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services) and we have to have all the city inspections, the fire marshal, and get our new occupancy.”
She added, “We’re hoping it will be done soon.”
The only cost for the expansion will be an addition onto the center’s lease, Allen explained.
For Allen, a former preschool teacher, mother of three and grandmother of six, working with children every day is a joy.
“I love kids,” she said. “Seeing the need in G.I. for high quality early childhood and child care for these kids during the day, my parents come to me, the message they send me, how thankful they are, how lucky they feel to have such a nice educational center. It’s seeing those ‘ah-ha’ moments, when you see them master a task they’re really struggling with.”
For more information, www.facebook.com/TheTeachingTreeGI or call 308-675-2244.