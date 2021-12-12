The Teaching Tree expanding to care for more Grand Island children

To allow for access to the two new classrooms, a new hallway will also need to be built.

“The existing older-3-year-old room is in the center of the building, and that room has no windows and we’ve got to have a point of access,” Allen said. “Part of that room will become a hallway and the other part of it will become where we put our school-age students.”

The need to include school-age children has been apparent from the start, Allen said.

“We have a lot of families here and a lot of older siblings, and they have to go to a different center because I don’t offer school age,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but we just filled up so big and fast.”

The center doesn’t just provide care and activities. It also boasts a curriculum to help develop the young children’s skills and abilities and ready them for school.

“Our 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds don’t have to go to a separate preschool, they’re getting ready for kindergarten here,” Allen said. “We’re part of the Rooted In Relationships program, so our kids are learning social and emotional skills, and how to handle their emotions.”