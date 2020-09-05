The time for smiles has returned: Family, neighbors celebrate 6-year-old’s victory over cancer

Alex had to miss out on “so much,” his mother said. He couldn’t go to crowded places and he’s had to wear a mask. He’s attending first grade online.

But through it all, he stayed a fun-loving, outgoing, sweet, happy little boy, she said.

Her son is “such a fighter,” she said. He just loves life. “And hopefully he can get back to a normal life now,” Denise said.

“Even if he wasn’t my kid, I’d think he was the greatest little kid ever,” his father, Robert, said. Every day, he’s amazed by “at least one thing that he does.”

The hardest times for Alex, his father said, were the lumbar punctures he underwent quarterly. A lumbar puncture is also called a spinal tap.

“They put him under for it,” Robert said. “The second time they did it, they gave him a different type of anesthetic. He just had a bad reaction to it, and it made him crazy, basically. So that was pretty hard on him.”

Witnessing those procedures wasn’t easy. “You’re sitting there and you’re watching them do all this to your kid and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said.

From his mother’s standpoint, the most painful experiences were two bone marrow biopsies.