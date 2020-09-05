The time for smiles has returned: Family, neighbors celebrate 6-year-old’s victory over cancer

The pain is finally over, and lots of people got together Wednesday evening to bring joy to 6-year-old Alex Bartolotta.
After 3-1/2 difficult years, Alex has beaten cancer.
Friends and neighbors held a drive-by parade for him the day he had his final chemotherapy treatment.
About 20 vehicles passed by the family’s home on West 18th Street; many of the drivers presented Alex with gifts. Large vehicles from the Grand Island Rural Fire Department, Kramer’s Wrecker Service and BG&S Transmission rumbled past. A mouselike vehicle from Truly Nolen made an appearance. So did four Grand Island police officers, accompanied by a police canine. Officers let Alex sit behind the wheel of a police cruiser.
In July 2017, when he was just 3, Alex was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Since then, he and his parents have made many trips to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
“It has been a rough 3-1/2 years,” said his mother, Denise. There have been many ups and downs.
Chemotherapy left Alex with little immunity and prone to becoming sick. He had an upset tummy almost daily. He lost his hair and suffered many other side effects. He hasn’t been able to play with his friends very much. There have been many trips to emergency rooms.
Alex had to miss out on “so much,” his mother said. He couldn’t go to crowded places and he’s had to wear a mask. He’s attending first grade online.
But through it all, he stayed a fun-loving, outgoing, sweet, happy little boy, she said.
Her son is “such a fighter,” she said. He just loves life. “And hopefully he can get back to a normal life now,” Denise said.
“Even if he wasn’t my kid, I’d think he was the greatest little kid ever,” his father, Robert, said. Every day, he’s amazed by “at least one thing that he does.”
The hardest times for Alex, his father said, were the lumbar punctures he underwent quarterly. A lumbar puncture is also called a spinal tap.
“They put him under for it,” Robert said. “The second time they did it, they gave him a different type of anesthetic. He just had a bad reaction to it, and it made him crazy, basically. So that was pretty hard on him.”
Witnessing those procedures wasn’t easy. “You’re sitting there and you’re watching them do all this to your kid and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said.
From his mother’s standpoint, the most painful experiences were two bone marrow biopsies.
The first one was to diagnose the illness, and the second one was done to make sure it hadn’t come back.
“And those were really hard for him, mostly because he didn’t understand what it was, and it was very painful, too,” she said.
Because Alex had little immunity, common germs “were just really hard on him. He got sick — really sick — twice,” his father said.
The first experience, triggered by a stomach virus, sent him to the hospital for a month and a half. The second time, he was in the hospital for two weeks.
Alex received his chemo treatments through a port in his chest. His hair was gone for six to eight months. But it came back quickly, his father said.
It’s going to take six months for Alex’s immune system to return to normal. “So we’ve got to be careful and try to keep him safe,” Robert said.
Robert works for ASAP Express. His employer allowed him to work in Omaha when Alex was hospitalized for extended periods.
The Bartolottas have five children. The youngest is Logan, who’s 4 months. The other three are in their 20s.
Alex, who will turn 7 in January, normally attends Newell Elementary School.
Having a child struggle with cancer is difficult for parents.
“It’s a really big strain on your relationship,” Robert said.
He’s read that 85% of parents of children with cancer get divorced.
“Don’t give in to the statistics,” Robert said.
He encourages other families to stay strong and brave.
In disagreements, one parent should “just give in” to the other.
They should try to just get through it for the sake of the child and work on their relationship later, he said.
The family is “so thankful for this part of his life journey to be over,” Denise said.
The Bartolotta clan has received a lot of support.
The family is grateful to everyone who’s helped them and “everything that everyone has done for us,” Denise said.
