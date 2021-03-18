‘The Voice’ contestant Savanna Chestnut live at Grand Island's 40 North

NBC’s “The Voice” contestant, Savanna Chestnut, will appear live March 27 at 40 North Tap + Grille.

“Live music has been the hallmark in our sports bar since we opened, and Savanna Chestnut tops the list of all the singer/songwriters we’ve showcased thus far,” said Jay Vavricek, owner of the 40 North Tap + Grille.

Chestnut, a native of Valley Falls, Kan., is a neotraditional country singer/songwriter. She begun to write and perform, what she calls “old school, twangy country music” at age 13.

She has toured around the country playing at various bars and festivals, such as Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, Tumbleweed Music Festival in Kansas City, and Country Stampede in Manhattan, Kansas.

She has opened for acts like Eli Young Band, Tanya Tucker, Ned LeDoux, Sunny Sweeny, Ward Davis, Granger Smith, Restless Heart and Shenandoah.

In 2017 and 2018 she was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards.

“It’s going to be a great night,” Vavricek said, “with a full night of entertainment with Savanna.”

The musical event starts at 6 p.m. with Chestnut, followed by Nebraska artist, Emmett Bower, at 9 p.m.