‘The Well-Armed Woman’: Unusual guns group gathers in Hall County

Morgan Hilderbrand has been interested in firearms for many years, but a chance encounter inspired her to share her passion for firearms and gun safety to other women in the area.

“The Well Armed Woman” Hall County chapter officially came to fruition in May, following the national organization’s approval of Hilderbrand as a leader.

The nonprofit organization brings local women together regularly to learn more about shooting and practice. It was organized by Carrie Lightfoot. Lightfoot was in an abusive relationship, which spurred her to get a firearm, according to TWAW’s website. That, however, led to frustration, Hilderbrand said.

“Carrie Lightfoot ... decided that she wanted to learn how to use her firearm and found a lot of resistance. She went to a gun store, nobody knew how to handle a woman. They kept treating her like they would a male customer,” Hilderbrand said.

Lightfoot searched for resources specifically for women, Hilderbrand said. “Just anything that would help her, and there were very limited things. So she decided ‘I’m going to do something about it.’”

Hilderbrand became aware of the group through an interaction at an auction about a year-and-a-half ago. Learning of TWAW, Hilderbrand wanted to know more, she said.