‘The Well-Armed Woman’: Unusual guns group gathers in Hall County

Morgan Hilderbrand has been interested in firearms for many years, but a chance encounter inspired her to share her passion for firearms and gun safety to other women in the area.
“The Well Armed Woman” Hall County chapter officially came to fruition in May, following the national organization’s approval of Hilderbrand as a leader.
The nonprofit organization brings local women together regularly to learn more about shooting and practice. It was organized by Carrie Lightfoot. Lightfoot was in an abusive relationship, which spurred her to get a firearm, according to TWAW’s website. That, however, led to frustration, Hilderbrand said.
“Carrie Lightfoot ... decided that she wanted to learn how to use her firearm and found a lot of resistance. She went to a gun store, nobody knew how to handle a woman. They kept treating her like they would a male customer,” Hilderbrand said.
Lightfoot searched for resources specifically for women, Hilderbrand said. “Just anything that would help her, and there were very limited things. So she decided ‘I’m going to do something about it.’”
Hilderbrand became aware of the group through an interaction at an auction about a year-and-a-half ago. Learning of TWAW, Hilderbrand wanted to know more, she said.
“I looked it up online and thought, ‘this is so cool.’ At the time, we only had an Omaha chapter, and that was the only chapter in Nebraska. I reached out to that chapter leader, introduced myself and said, ‘I’m interested,’” Hilderbrand said. “She introduced me to some of the organization’s leaders and I went through the onboarding process of being accepted as a leader, went and got my NRA, pistol and instructor’s licenses, and I’m good to go now.”
Who and how being taught how to shoot can make a difference, Hilderbrand said, including for herself. It was her husband who inspired her to take her own skills and knowledge to a higher level.
“I really wasn’t into handguns. When we both turned 21, we went and both got our purchase permits and purchased our first firearms,” Hilderbrand recalled. “I still didn’t know what I was doing. [My husband] kind of showed me what to do. He’s an amazing man, but you just don’t want to learn from your husband, right? It’s just not always the best.”
Hilderbrand took the initiative. “About three years ago, I took a concealed carry class, and then I’m like, you know what, still I don’t feel comfortable. I need more. I started taking it upon myself to go find classes and go to classes, and I have furthered my own education, just from the want to be responsible.”
So far, the Hall County chapter of TWAW consists of Hilderbrand and five other women. Each month they go to Heartland Shooting Park for practice and a meeting.
Each week’s meeting is a different topic. August was about ammunition.
On the shooting range, Hilderbrand said she seen a lot of growth in participants, one in particular. “She’s doing very well at being able to handle it and hit her target. It’s very, it’s very exciting to see how much she’s already learned so quickly.”
If someone wants to become a member, but doesn’t have a firearm yet, Hilderbrand said she’s willing to help. “If they don’t have one, I’ve told the ladies that I will bring my own firearms. Just pay for ammunition, we’re good to go.”
There are different levels of experience in the group, Hilderbrand said. “I had a lady email me about it. It’s something her husband does, and she’s just curious about it.”
Member Lindsey Dzindle of Alba has more experience with firearms than some of the other members.
“I’ve been shooting since I was seven, eight years old,” Dzindle said. “I have gone and done training classes myself. I’m a fairly regular shooter. I have my own targets at home. It’s just more fun to have people to shoot with.”
Hilderbrand said he has heard stories from TWAW members across the nation with a variety of reasons to learn about shooting.
“There been women who are abuse victims, there’s been women that have been stalked before, even attacked. There’s been women that are mothers, they just want to make sure they can protect their child,” Hilderbrand said. “It doesn’t matter what brings you here, we want to help you get to where you think you should be.”
It’s not necessarily about what level shooting abilities are, Dzindle said. “It’s people with the same interests. It’s a way to find these other people that are interested in it. It’s not totally common for women to be into it. Hopefully more and more women do.”
Dzindle said responsible shooting is paramount, and organizations like TWAW assist with that. “I think if people are going to be around guns, it’s best that they get training,” she said. “I think that more people should be armed – but if you’re going to be armed, do the responsible thing and get training.”
