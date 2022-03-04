Theft of construction equipment issue in Grand Island subdivision

Construction equipment is being stolen in the area of 1937 Ellie Drive, where numerous houses are being built.

A Wacker Neuson soil compactor and a Huskqvarna soft-cut concrete saw were stolen from an unsecured construction site in the area late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“Multiple construction companies were found to be victims in this area,” according to the Thursday Grand Island Police Department media report.

In one of the cases, Jerry’s Sheet Metal reported an attempted burglary to its job site construction storage unit near 1937 Ellie Drive. The attempt was made Tuesday or Wednesday.

No access was gained to the unit. Some minor scratches were visible on the locking mechanism. However, the lock still was functional.

GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said similar cases have been reported in the last week.

Somebody is waiting for the opportunity to steal construction equipment, Duering said. GIPD will have to catch the thief in the act or find video of the suspect coming or going from the area, he said.