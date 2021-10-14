Therapy dogs making a diffence in Grand Island Central Catholic student's mental health

This school year Oakley was added to the roster. Oakley is handled and cared for by physical education, health and technology teacher Kelley Ward who has worked with service dogs for 20 years.

Before GICC, Oakley and Ward worked at Grand Island Public Schools Barr Middle School.

Shire and Oakley are both trained in not only obedience, but to tolerate different types of touch, crowds, loud noises and separation from handlers, but it’s what they do best that makes the biggest difference: just be dogs.

“Oakley’s just there kind of for emotional support,” Ward explained. “She walks around the room and finds a kid to lay down next to. It’s usually a random kid. She just seems to find somebody that maybe needs somebody to give her a scratch and give her a pet.”

It is a dog’s way of knowing that can help the fact that a teacher isn’t always aware of what is going on in a student’s life, Glunz said. “With all schools, we have no idea what they’re walking into the school building with in the burdens that they have or what their night has been like or (if they) have a rough morning.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They just provide that sense of calm peace and serenity,” Glunz said. “Some of my students have said, ‘We need a therapy dog in every classroom.’”