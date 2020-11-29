‘There is always something fun happening’: Despite pandemic, Grand Island woman makes her business work

“I really love this store,” Coe said. “I want it to be a place of joy for people to come and to have fun.”

Having a place of joy where people could be happy was important to her, especially as the pandemic was creating so much anxiety and fear among people.

“I wanted this to be a place where people could forget everything and come in and create something that they could take home and enjoy,” Coe said.

For a small fee, she offers open crafting at her store, where people can create their project with her guiding hand.

She also offers beginning craft classes that include workspace, tools and whatever else is needed to finish the projects with instructor assistance.

Coe offers classes for kids from age 5 to 12, where the children can choose from several project options.

Another unique aspect of her store is she can rent the store out for parties or kids groups, along with offering her shop for rent for private girls/group nights out.

“I also have everything in the store that people can purchase to do their project at home,” Coe said.

That includes projects for both kids and adults.