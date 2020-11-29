‘There is always something fun happening’: Despite pandemic, Grand Island woman makes her business work

Every holiday season there is the search for that unique gift for a family member or friend. Sometimes the best gift is from heart to hand — a gift crafted by the giver.
And with the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic hanging over the holiday season, that hand-crafted gift takes on a new and significant meaning.
Mary Coe has started a new business, The Wood Shack Boutique at 206 W. Second St. in Grand Island. The store is a craft boutique that specializes in “take-and-make” crafts for both the beginner and the expert crafter.
And with the holiday gift giving season in full swing, The Wood Shack offers seasonal wood crafts and home decor projects.
Coe said the boutique also hosts events for all age groups throughout the year.
“There is always something fun happening at the store,” she said.
From Grand Island, Coe moved to northern Idaho in 1988, later to Minnesota, then back to Boise, Idaho.
Before working in the craft industry, she was in banking.
But something was missing in her life, she said.
“I worked part time along with my banking job,” Coe said. “I worked at a wood store in Boise.”
Several years ago, Coe decided to move back to Grand Island.
“For years I have had thoughts to open a small wood store,” she said.
Coe purchased a few pieces of wood and patterns before she left Boise.
When she returned home to Grand Island, she got a call from the wood store she worked at in Boise. The store owner was selling his business and wanted to know if she was interested in buying stock in his store.
With a love of working at the Boise wood store, she made the decision to buy her former employer’s wood craft stock with the money she got from selling her home. That was in September 2019. The stock was put in storage.
When returning to Grand Island, Coe worked in several jobs before deciding to open the business.
When the location on Second Street became available in March, she decided it was time.
“I did it,” Coe said. “Then the pandemic hit.”
For several months, she worked at another job, while getting her store ready to open. In June, she lost that job and The Wood Shack became her full-time occupation.
“I was there every day to get the store going,” Coe said.
Despite the pandemic, it was a dream come true opening her own business and doing something she loved.
“I really love this store,” Coe said. “I want it to be a place of joy for people to come and to have fun.”
Having a place of joy where people could be happy was important to her, especially as the pandemic was creating so much anxiety and fear among people.
“I wanted this to be a place where people could forget everything and come in and create something that they could take home and enjoy,” Coe said.
For a small fee, she offers open crafting at her store, where people can create their project with her guiding hand.
She also offers beginning craft classes that include workspace, tools and whatever else is needed to finish the projects with instructor assistance.
Coe offers classes for kids from age 5 to 12, where the children can choose from several project options.
Another unique aspect of her store is she can rent the store out for parties or kids groups, along with offering her shop for rent for private girls/group nights out.
“I also have everything in the store that people can purchase to do their project at home,” Coe said.
That includes projects for both kids and adults.
There are also embellishments for sale to decorate any wood project the customer decides to undertake.
“I can also do special orders,” Coe said. “You can choose your papers and colors and I will make it for you.”
She also has a website, www.woodshackbotique.shop, where customers can purchase a gift card for a friend or family member.
“I love this little store,” Coe said. “It has helped me through some tough times this year.”
Starting her own business was something she always wanted.
“I always felt like I worked to just pay bills,” Coe said. “Not any more. I work — if you can call it that — to help people to have fun and to bring a little happiness into their lives. That is what The Wood Shack is all about.”
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.
For more information, call 308-675-2063, check the website mentioned above or look up the store on Facebook.
