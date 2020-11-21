There’s a lot to learn about Grand Island

— You can have a real age and a 4-H age. They’re not always the same thing.

— For some reason, police canines tend to be Belgian Malinois.

— You can put a Dino in your pocket by getting Dinopay.

— A lot of people like to play 10-point pitch.

— Gun owners like to visit GI Loan.

— Some people go for daily walks in the cemeteries.

— 40 North Tap + Grille has a TV screen that is 9 feet tall and 16 feet wide.

— Groundwater management is a big deal around here.

— This town has a lot of vaping shops.

— I used to have trouble typing Lukasiewicz, Janulewicz, Bonczynski. Woitaszewski and Wojtalewicz. Now I can spell them in my sleep.

— Nobody issues more statements than Ben Sasse. If I asked him, he’d probably release a comment about this column, no doubt condemning it.

I will end this column with two bits of advice: If you’ve lived in Grand Island for any length of time, you probably don’t need them.

But just in case: