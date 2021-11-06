'They cry everyday:' Decision to close Ravenna nursing home devestating to residents, community

“There are many jobs involved, and other businesses rely on their business,” said Ravenna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rylie Mills. “It’s not good. I always try to remain positive, but I don’t know what will happen.”

The community is looking into different options to keep a nursing home in Ravenna, but it’s not an easy feat with the closure date rapidly approaching.

Dethlefs said, “We are looking into options, but the problem is 60 days is not much time. If we would have know about it six months ago, it would have been a different story.

"I have had several people say we need to try and save it. I’m not saying no, but there is a lot of footwork to be done to get something going, and we are looking at those avenues," she said.

Fred Matejka is a Ravenna City Council member, and he is concerned that even if the city could help, Good Samaritan Society would not reverse the decision.

The Matejka family are trying to get a place for Joseph at Good Samaritan Society - St. John’s in Kearney. They considered the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, but there is a long waiting list, Fred said.