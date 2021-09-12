‘They’re back!’ Husker Harvest Days returns with surprises, old favorites

For example, Jungmann said because last year’s live show was canceled, many of the major farm equipment manufacturers were not able to preview their latest technological advances at the show. So, at this year’s show, there will be a lot of new farm equipment that will be seen for the first time and will revolutionize how farming is done in meeting the challenges of the future.

Each year, farm equipment is developed with ever more precision in getting the job done with fewer resources. That technology can be in the form of drones that will do a host of farm jobs, such as scouting fields or spraying for insects or crop diseases. Or it can involve automated equipment with sophisticated on-board computers that can shave off even more hours of work, making it possible to plant and harvest thousands of acres of cropland in a matter of hours rather than days, saving a lot of money by using resources more effectively.

One of the ironies is the parts that make these machines so efficient are in short supply because of the pandemic. It is one of the factors impacting this year’s HHD show.