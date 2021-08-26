 Skip to main content
THEY'RE BACK: Cowsills, Gary Puckett played Nebraska State Fair in 1971

1971 Nebraska State Fair

The Cowsills and Gary Puckett, who are part of the Happy Together Tour that will perform Monday at the Nebraska State Fair, were part of the entertainment lineup for the 1971 State Fair 50 years ago.

On Monday, people with extremely long memories can welcome the Cowsills and Gary Puckett back to the Nebraska State Fair.

Those groups, part of the Older Nebraskans Day show, have played the Nebraska State Fair before — in a different time and a different city.

The Cowsills and Gary Puckett and the Union Gap were part of the entertainment lineup at the 1971 State Fair in Lincoln, when the groups’ music wasn’t classic rock. It was just rock.

Like anyone else who was at the 1971 show, they’ll probably look quite a bit different.

The Cowsills and Gary Puckett are part of the Happy Together Tour, which also features the Turtles, the Classics IV, the Association and the Vogues.

A copy of the 1971 ad is included in this month’s edition of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association magazine as part of a feature looking back at the fair 50 years ago.

Also performing at the 1971 Nebraska State Fair were Jim Nabors, Merle Haggard, Jackie DeShannon, Johnny Matson, Jack Durant, Bonnie Owens, the Doodletown Pipers and Warren Bill’s Orchestra.

In 1971, tickets to the evening shows were priced at $3 and $4.

The Cowsills’ hits include “We Can Fly,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “The Rain, the Park and Other Things.” The group also recorded the “Love, American Style” theme during that show’s first season.

The Puckett group had hits between 1967 and 1970, including “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower,” “Over You” and “This Girl is a Woman Now.”

The band’s first hit, 1967’s “Woman, Woman,” was co-written by Spalding native Jim Glaser.

Daily Alerts