At least two people stole credit cards at local businesses and then used the cards to buy $8,200 worth of gift cards from Sam's Club on Sunday.

The thefts and fraudulent transaction were carried out by at least two people, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The credit cards were taken from customers at Hy-Vee and T.J. Maxx a short time prior to the fraud at Sam's Club, which occurred at about 1:20 p.m.

At Sam's Club, the criminals filled a shopping cart full of items. At the bottom of the cart were 41 Visa gift cards worth $200 each.

Going through the self-checkout, the criminals bought the gift cards "and left the rest of the stuff," Duering said.

While doing so, they tried to distract store employees who were nearby.

It's likely that the thieves came from outside the area, Duering said.

Over the past six months, cooperation from local retailers had caused a drop in such fraudulent transactions, Deuring said. Retailers have kept an eye out for purchases of multiple gift cards, which are often tied to fraud.

But the criminals on Sunday found at least a temporary way to thwart such teamwork, Duering said.