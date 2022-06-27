Thieves make off with trailers full of beef in Grand Island

Three semi-tractors and three trailers filled with beef were taken by thieves in Grand Island on Thursday or Friday of last week.

As of Monday, the three trucks had been recovered, but at least one trailer was still missing. No arrests had been made, and a large amount of beef was gone.

All three tractors were taken from 1515 E. Fourth St. One of those trucks was attached to a trailer, which was also taken.

The two unattached tractors were taken to Midwest Express, where they were connected to trailers and taken away. Midwest Express is at 2110 E. Highway 30.

Two of the tractors are owned by Francisco Erives. The other tractor is owned by Ariel Monteagudo Armenteros.

One of the tractors, a 2016 Volvo, was recovered in Lancaster County on Sunday. The attached trailer initially contained more than $230,000 worth of beef from JBS. Most of that beef, if not all, had been removed, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Before the thefts, the two trailers taken from Midwest Express were also filled with beef.

Of the two semi-tractors taken from 1515 E. Fourth St., one was valued at $70,000 and the other one at $50,000. Both had the keys left in them.

In addition to Grand Island police, the crimes are also being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Similar crimes have been committed the last several weeks in Omaha and in Colfax County, Duering said.

