 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third City Clinic acquiring land from city of Grand Island
0 comments
top story

Third City Clinic acquiring land from city of Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}
Third City Clinic garden

Third City Clinic is acquiring this land where it’s community garden is located from the city of Grand Island. Community members are welcome to plant a plot in the garden each year to grow fresh fruits and vegetables.

 Brandon Summers

Third City Clinic is acquiring a piece of land from the city of Grand Island adjacent to the clinic’s Broadwell Avenue location.

Grand Island City Council has approved a first reading of Ordinance No. 9852, which allows for the sale of the city-owned property at 1111 N. Broadwell Ave.

It is a small, triangular piece of land left over from a previous street project, City Public Works Director John Collins said.

“It’s a remnant that was never needed by the city. Selling it will relieve us of having to maintain it,” Collins said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island City Council.

The property is being sold for $1, and Third City is responsible for any transfer fees.

The land is being used for the clinic’s community garden.

Third City started the garden about seven years ago, Clinic Executive Director Kim Thompson said.

Because the clinic uses and takes care of the piece of land, Thompson approached the city about a potential purchase.

“We have talked about that little parcel of land there, in the corner. Basically, the city told us it was something they couldn’t really use. It’s not big enough to put anything on, and it’s where they’ve been letting us put in a community garden,” Thompson said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The garden is open for use by the community, she said. A volunteer at the clinic helps oversee the garden.

“Different people have different plots in there,” Thompson said. “They split it up into different sections and everybody can plant what they want as long as they take care of it, keep it nice and weed-free.”

The community garden has many benefits.

“It helps people supplement their food income in the summer, and also helps people to learn how and where their food comes from,” Thompson said. “We’ve taken kids out there who didn’t know that tomatoes grow from a vine in the ground. They just thought you buy them at the store.”

It is also a healthy alternative for some of the clinic’s clients, as the gardeners donate some of the produce to the clinic.

“A lot of our patients are diabetics or have heart problems, heart disease, high blood pressure,” she said. “Fresh fruits and vegetables are much better for you than canned or frozen.”

An apple tree donated to the site that was planted several years ago is beginning to bear fruit, Thompson noted.

“Hopefully in the next couple of years we can have enough apples to start picking and bringing in for everybody,” she said.

The land also could be used for a potential expansion of the clinic in the future, if needed.

“If we need to expand our building, down the road, we’d have room to grow,” Thompson said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts