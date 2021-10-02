Third City Clinic acquiring land from city of Grand Island

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The garden is open for use by the community, she said. A volunteer at the clinic helps oversee the garden.

“Different people have different plots in there,” Thompson said. “They split it up into different sections and everybody can plant what they want as long as they take care of it, keep it nice and weed-free.”

The community garden has many benefits.

“It helps people supplement their food income in the summer, and also helps people to learn how and where their food comes from,” Thompson said. “We’ve taken kids out there who didn’t know that tomatoes grow from a vine in the ground. They just thought you buy them at the store.”

It is also a healthy alternative for some of the clinic’s clients, as the gardeners donate some of the produce to the clinic.

“A lot of our patients are diabetics or have heart problems, heart disease, high blood pressure,” she said. “Fresh fruits and vegetables are much better for you than canned or frozen.”

An apple tree donated to the site that was planted several years ago is beginning to bear fruit, Thompson noted.