Third City Clinic acquiring land from city of Grand Island

Third City Clinic is acquiring a piece of land from the city of Grand Island adjacent to the clinic’s Broadwell Avenue location.
Grand Island City Council has approved a first reading of Ordinance No. 9852, which allows for the sale of the city-owned property at 1111 N. Broadwell Ave.
It is a small, triangular piece of land left over from a previous street project, City Public Works Director John Collins said.
“It’s a remnant that was never needed by the city. Selling it will relieve us of having to maintain it,” Collins said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island City Council.
The property is being sold for $1, and Third City is responsible for any transfer fees.
The land is being used for the clinic’s community garden.
Third City started the garden about seven years ago, Clinic Executive Director Kim Thompson said.
Because the clinic uses and takes care of the piece of land, Thompson approached the city about a potential purchase.
“We have talked about that little parcel of land there, in the corner. Basically, the city told us it was something they couldn’t really use. It’s not big enough to put anything on, and it’s where they’ve been letting us put in a community garden,” Thompson said.
The garden is open for use by the community, she said. A volunteer at the clinic helps oversee the garden.
“Different people have different plots in there,” Thompson said. “They split it up into different sections and everybody can plant what they want as long as they take care of it, keep it nice and weed-free.”
The community garden has many benefits.
“It helps people supplement their food income in the summer, and also helps people to learn how and where their food comes from,” Thompson said. “We’ve taken kids out there who didn’t know that tomatoes grow from a vine in the ground. They just thought you buy them at the store.”
It is also a healthy alternative for some of the clinic’s clients, as the gardeners donate some of the produce to the clinic.
“A lot of our patients are diabetics or have heart problems, heart disease, high blood pressure,” she said. “Fresh fruits and vegetables are much better for you than canned or frozen.”
An apple tree donated to the site that was planted several years ago is beginning to bear fruit, Thompson noted.
“Hopefully in the next couple of years we can have enough apples to start picking and bringing in for everybody,” she said.