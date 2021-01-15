Third City Clinic receives donation from Grand Island Elks

Thompson is an officer with the local Elks organization but does not serve on the committee that decides which agencies receive grant funds.

“They had a grant they received to help nonprofits in the community, and I just asked if we could be considered for part of that money,” she said.

The pandemic affected clinics, just as it has the area’s larger medical facilities. Third City was closed for three months in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

“Seeing patients was hard to do, but we’ve caught up with that,” she said. “We didn’t get to have fundraisers during that time, but we still have all of the same bills. We still have to pay to ship medication, supplies. Our basic utilities, wages. Things like that.”

There is also a great deal of uncertainty and concern among patients, Thompson said.

Brandt said it is a privilege for the Elks to be able to support such local agencies during such challenging times.

“It’s great anytime we can reach out and help our community,” he said. “That’s what we do. We take care of veterans, youths and make our communities better places to live.”

Thompson said the clinic is appreciative of the funds.

“I’m excited we’re getting this,” she said, “and they’re recognizing us as somebody that needs some help during this time.”

