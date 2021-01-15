Third City Clinic receives donation from Grand Island Elks

Grand Island’s Third City Community Clinic received a donation Thursday from Grand Island Elks.
The $1,000 gift will go toward COVID-related needs and expenses, saod Third City’s executive director, Kim Thompson.
Funds also will be used for patient medications and supplies, as well as COVID-related needs, such as hand sanitizer and face masks.
“We have to buy all the PPE before people can come in and be seen,” Thompson said. “We have to make sure we keep a supply of masks and gloves on hand for everybody.”
Elks Beacon Grant funds are available through the Elks National Foundation to help nonprofits and organizations during the pandemic.
There is a great need for assistance in the Grand Island community, said Elks Lodge President Jeremy Brandt.
“There’s more need than we can help with,” he said. “But we’re doing the best we can.”
Third City was chosen to receive the donation because of the services it provides to the community during the pandemic.
Grand Island’s Project Hunger also received Beacon Grant funds.
“They’re all run off donations, for the most part,” Brandt said. “They need the help more than somebody who’s publicly subsidized.”
Thompson is an officer with the local Elks organization but does not serve on the committee that decides which agencies receive grant funds.
“They had a grant they received to help nonprofits in the community, and I just asked if we could be considered for part of that money,” she said.
The pandemic affected clinics, just as it has the area’s larger medical facilities. Third City was closed for three months in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
“Seeing patients was hard to do, but we’ve caught up with that,” she said. “We didn’t get to have fundraisers during that time, but we still have all of the same bills. We still have to pay to ship medication, supplies. Our basic utilities, wages. Things like that.”
There is also a great deal of uncertainty and concern among patients, Thompson said.
Brandt said it is a privilege for the Elks to be able to support such local agencies during such challenging times.
“It’s great anytime we can reach out and help our community,” he said. “That’s what we do. We take care of veterans, youths and make our communities better places to live.”
Thompson said the clinic is appreciative of the funds.
“I’m excited we’re getting this,” she said, “and they’re recognizing us as somebody that needs some help during this time.”