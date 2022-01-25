Third Hall County commissioner files for reelection

Richardson supports capital improvements and maintaining the county’s infrastructure. The county has three buildings she described as “basically empty” that she feels are being used “inadequately.”

“We’re working on the Federal Building, and that pleases me very much,” she said. “I’d like to see us utilize the Annex Building, as well. We’ve made improvements there, and I’d like us to continue that. Also, the County Attorney’s building.”

She added, “I feel half-empty buildings are a detriment to the taxpayer.”

Obtaining the Federal Building, at 203 W. Second St., is one of her proudest achievements as a commissioner, Richardson said.

“We basically got it free of charge. I believe the filing fee was $61 for the county,” she said. “We’ve used it greatly throughout COVID. It’s been a wonderful asset when we’ve needed social distancing for jury trials. The first floor houses our child support division and we are continuing improvements on it.”

She added, “I’m very proud that we have that building.”

More than anything, Richardson said she has enjoyed helping her constituents.