Third Hall County commissioner files for reelection

Hall County Commissioner Jane Richardson has filed for re-election.
Richardson is finishing her second term representing District 5, which covers southeast Grand Island and Hall County.
“I thoroughly enjoy my job as county commissioner,” she told The Independent. “I am a lifelong resident of Hall County. I am dedicated and efficient, and would like to continue being the representative for District 5.”
Richardson’s current committee assignments include Heartland CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Central Nebraska Humane Society, Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant reuse, Emergency Management/911, grievance, Stuhr Museum and union negotiations.
A concern for Richardson going into 2022 is the inheritance tax. Hall County receives roughly $1 million per year in inheritance tax funds, which are primarily used for property tax relief.
Nebraska is one of only five states that still collects this tax.
“All the commissioners, I’m sure, are anxiously awaiting to see what the Legislature does with the inheritance tax,” she said. “That’s a revenue that we greatly need, and we have utilized it in past budget years. If that goes away, we’ll have to find some new source of revenue and that will be interesting because it usually falls on property taxes.”
Richardson supports capital improvements and maintaining the county’s infrastructure. The county has three buildings she described as “basically empty” that she feels are being used “inadequately.”
“We’re working on the Federal Building, and that pleases me very much,” she said. “I’d like to see us utilize the Annex Building, as well. We’ve made improvements there, and I’d like us to continue that. Also, the County Attorney’s building.”
She added, “I feel half-empty buildings are a detriment to the taxpayer.”
Obtaining the Federal Building, at 203 W. Second St., is one of her proudest achievements as a commissioner, Richardson said.
“We basically got it free of charge. I believe the filing fee was $61 for the county,” she said. “We’ve used it greatly throughout COVID. It’s been a wonderful asset when we’ve needed social distancing for jury trials. The first floor houses our child support division and we are continuing improvements on it.”
She added, “I’m very proud that we have that building.”
More than anything, Richardson said she has enjoyed helping her constituents.
“I like to find a solution to their problems,” she said. “I like to help guide them toward solutions, whether that be simply putting them in touch with the correct department head or correct elected official, or maybe bringing them to a board meeting so we can discuss a solution that is best for all of those involved.”
Filing for city and county seats in Hall County began on Jan. 5.
Four of seven Hall County Board of Commissioner seats are up for election this year.
Commissioners Butch Hurst and Scott Sorensen also have filed for reelection.
The deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 15 and the deadline for new candidates is March 1.
For more information about running for office in Hall County, visit hallcountyne.gov.