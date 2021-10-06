 Skip to main content
Thirteen years later, ‘The Big Bang’ is back for Grand Island Little Theatre
Thirteen years later, ‘The Big Bang’ is back for Grand Island Little Theatre

The cast of “The Big Bang” has fond memories of the first time Grand Island Little Theatre did the show - in 2008. The happy memories are partly because it was so much fun to do, and also because of the way the audience grew with each performance.

“It had a slow start the first week, and then the second week was really from word of mouth,” said Steven Spencer, who was one of the directors in 2008 and is back now, 13 years later.

Back then, “It was a joy just seeing the audiences grow and grow and grow, until I believe we sold out the final two performances,” said actor Grant Pyper. The audience growth was the result of “everyone just gabbing about it.”

Greg Sanchez, the other director, also recalls that attendance “really didn’t pick up until the second weekend. By that time, you always wish you had one more weekend.”

“We hated to shut it down last time,” said Greg Sallans, the show’s other actor.

Thirteen years later, audiences will have another chance to see what is basically the same production.

Pyper and Sallans are back as the two stars of the musical comedy, which is again directed by Spencer and Sanchez.

When GILT people gather, “The Big Bang” comes up all the time, Sallans said.

“It’s a really fun show to do. It’s absolutely hilarious, and yeah, it was a big success,” he said. “We had the crowd rolling every night that we did it. It was just a lot of fun.”

Why should people come this time?

“Because it’s hilarious,” Spencer said.

Sanchez is again the show’s musical director.

“And the cast is exactly the same as it turns out as well — not because we planned it that way, but because those are the two people that auditioned this time around,” Spencer said. “So we actually ended up with the same cast as well.”

The actors are happy to be back.

“It was kind of hard to not want to do this show again actually, because it’s just so much fun,” Sallans said.

“The Big Bang” basically has a two-person cast, although the show’s accompanist (Mark Landis) appears onstage. He plays a character named Albert. Landis, who plays a Clavinova and an organ, was not in the 2008 production.

“The Big Bang” presents a variety of characters and tells the history of the world, “all done by two people. And it is a riot,” Sanchez said.

The play is similar to the 1981 Mel Brooks film “History of the World, Part I,” Landis said.

“The idea is very similar. That movie just cracks me up,” he said.

“The Big Bang” involves the two main characters trying to sell their Broadway musical to prospective investors, who are played by the audience.

The actors speak directly to the audience.

“The fourth wall is completely broken,” Spencer said.

The lack of a fourth wall is “one thing I absolutely love about this show,” Sallans said.

It’s fun “just messing with the audience,” he said.

Much of the comedy derives from the show’s lyrics. “The Big Bang” has 18 musical numbers.

Sallans’ spoken dialogue with Pyper totals only 7 minutes and 25 seconds.

One scene presents a conversation between Columbus and Queen Isabella. In that conversation, Isabella displays an attitude more in line with the 21st century, Sanchez said.

In another scene, Sallans plays an old, whiskery Civil War character. Pyper plays a Southern belle who’s his daughter.

“I’ll lose character probably every night with Greg,” Pyper said. “He knows how to get me.”

One of the actors will catch the other one off-guard. Or something else will happen “and we’ll break character,” Sallans said.

“The audience just loves it when that stuff happens because here we are cracking up onstage,” Sallans said. “Yeah, it’s a different show every night we do it, for sure.”

“The Big Bang” begins with the two men playing Adam and Eve.

That scene is fun, Pyper said. It makes audience members understand “what’s about to happen, and what kind of journey we’re about to take them through.”

Sallans has been in many GILT productions. But “The Big Bang” is “my absolute favorite show,” he said.

“Working with Grant is so much fun,” he said.

“We sprouted a wonderful friendship right after we did the first show, in 2008. He actually was in my wedding,” Pyper said. That wedding was in March of 2019.

The two actors “really owe our relationship to this show,” Pyper said.

After getting to know each other so well, this time the show is going to be a little spicier and a little funnier than it was the last time around, Pyper said.

Greater life experiences have helped Pyper understand more of what authors Boyd Graham and Jed Feuer “have done in this show” and “allowed us as actors to be able to maximize those moments,” Pyper said.

Sanchez ranks “The Big Bang” as his second-favorite show, after “Chicago.”

Pyper and Sallans “gel together really well,” he said. “You will be in stitches 90% of the time.”

In addition to handling the music, Sanchez does some of the choreography.

For him, doing the show is easier this time around.

“I had some things in mind that we didn’t get to do the last time that I’m inserting this time. That’s a lot of fun,” Sanchez said.

“It’s the highest-energy show I’ve ever been a part of. It’s just constant,” Landis said, adding that the two actors “are just incredible. I really, genuinely like the show. I think it’s very funny, and I think a lot of people will like this one.”

Spencer hopes the good reaction in 2008 will carry over this time.

The people he has told about the production are very excited about the show’s return, he said.

Sallans is excited about doing the show again.

“We’d love to see the seats full. The more the merrier,” he said.

“It’s a crazy good time. I guarantee you people will love it,” Sallans said.

Mark Landis

Mark Landis
Greg Sallans

Greg Sallans
Greg Sanchez

Greg Sanchez

‘The Big Bang’

What: Musical comedy presented by Grand Island Little Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Saturday, Oct. 9, Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16. Matinee shows are at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Where: College Park Auditorium, 3180 W. Highway 34.

Admission: $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger.

Tickets: May be purchased at Ace Hardware and Garden Center and Hy-Vee. You may also call GILT at 308-382-2586 or buy them at the door.

Comedy has changed in the last 13 years

Even though “The Big Bang” debuted in 2000, many will find the comedy dated.

When some of the gags were written, “people took them less to heart,” said Steven Spencer, co-director of the Grand Island Little Theatre production.

In this era of politically correct humor, people might not go along with some of the jokes.

But the show pokes fun at many kinds of people, including different organizations and religions, Spencer said.

The reason GILT felt it was OK to stage the show in 2021 was because it doesn’t just pick on one group of people, he said. Many groups are targeted.

“This show is presented as originally created. It contains outdated cultural depictions,” says publicity material from GILT. “Some people may consider it PG-13.”

Before taking on the show again, actor Greg Sallans hesitated a bit. One reason was because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The other reason was the show’s humor.

He doesn’t have any problem with the PG-13 rating.

But as for the comedic material, “It doesn’t pull any punches,” Sallans said. “It’s definitely not a politically correct show, and the world is an awful lot different than it was 13 years ago.”

So he thought about it for a while.

But he told his co-star, Grant Pyper, “I already screwed up my chances of ever running for political office the last time we did the show.”

Pyper also pondered the idea before he decided to go ahead with “The Big Bang.”

“We live in a different world now. Sensitivity levels are a little bit different — heightened in a lot of areas and probably quite a bit lower in other areas,” he said.

In the show, there are “really not a whole lot of boundaries as far as exploring just the wonderful comedy on all different cultures, religions, time periods, sexes — everything,” Pyper said.

He believes that he and Sallans “can portray it and spin it in a way that people can just really appreciate the fact that we’re all human beings. We’re all in this game of life together and we can all get along well together, too, regardless of our differences.”

