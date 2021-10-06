Thirteen years later, ‘The Big Bang’ is back for Grand Island Little Theatre

The cast of “The Big Bang” has fond memories of the first time Grand Island Little Theatre did the show - in 2008. The happy memories are partly because it was so much fun to do, and also because of the way the audience grew with each performance.

“It had a slow start the first week, and then the second week was really from word of mouth,” said Steven Spencer, who was one of the directors in 2008 and is back now, 13 years later.

Back then, “It was a joy just seeing the audiences grow and grow and grow, until I believe we sold out the final two performances,” said actor Grant Pyper. The audience growth was the result of “everyone just gabbing about it.”

Greg Sanchez, the other director, also recalls that attendance “really didn’t pick up until the second weekend. By that time, you always wish you had one more weekend.”

“We hated to shut it down last time,” said Greg Sallans, the show’s other actor.

Thirteen years later, audiences will have another chance to see what is basically the same production.

Pyper and Sallans are back as the two stars of the musical comedy, which is again directed by Spencer and Sanchez.