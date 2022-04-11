This Easter remember the Son rising - be thankful

I was talking to my oldest child the other day and she said one kid at school was misbehaving so the whole class got punished. I told her it isn’t that way in the real world, unless you are hanging around the bad person when they are doing bad stuff.

It got me thinking, is that fair justice? I mean punish everyone in class? I remember that happening in class when I was a kid and I didn’t like it.

Brings me to this thought, isn’t that kind of what Easter is all about? Jesus got punished for nothing he had anything to do with. He died because we are sinners. How fair is that?

Sure the fluffy bunnies, chocolate candies, the clucking Cadbury chicken (I still like that commercial), and even the hunting of eggs themselves are fun, but not really the true meaning.

I remember when I was a kid my mom taking us to a sunrise church service outside at a nearby lake. Was there an Easter egg hunt afterward, I honestly don’t remember, but I do remember us going to that for a few years, and enjoying it, even though it was early in the morning.

I know there is some kind of symbolism with Easter eggs, and rebirth, or resurrection, and that’s a good thing, but sharing that significance with others is important.

Sure, we take the kids to Easter egg hunts, but we go to church first, then the treats. Just like when Mom took us to the sunrise service then we hunted eggs. We learned about receiving the best Easter gift of all first, then got to hunt for the sugary gifts of candy and such. I have even put a little note in an egg of two over the years that said, “Jesus loves you,” just to share the message albeit in a plastic egg, kind of way.

I have even donned the Easter bunny suit myself, once, at an egg hunt. Not my finest moment. Long story, but let’s just say my youngest child was scared of me. That’s a column for another day though.

Good Friday, Jesus died a long painful, horrible death and not for anything he did wrong, but for wrong.

He rose again on Sunday, just like the Bible said and then went to be in Heaven with his/our Father.

God gave Jesus life, so he would die for us. Fair? Not at all, but a true story.

So when you see the sunrise on Sunday morning, April 17, remember the Son rising, enjoy the day, and be thankful. Have some chocolate, too, you have earned it.

Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent. Every other week he steps from behind the lens and provides his perspective about an issue in our world.

