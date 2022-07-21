This is fifth year the Missoula Children’s Theater company has come to Cairo

CAIRO — For students in the Cairo area, the annual visit by the Missoula Children’s Theater is one of the highlights of the year.

Addie Schweitzer, for one, looks forward to the annual visit “the whole year,” she said.

Schweitzer, 14. has been involved in the week-long experience all five years the Montana-based company has come to Cairo. Schweitzer loves “being with all the kids” and she likes performing.

“I just love acting, being onstage. I like to sing. It’s just a combination of everything I love,” she said.

Thirty-two kids are spending the week preparing for this weekend’s performances of “The Jungle Book.” The first rehearsals followed auditions Monday.

Cairo has developed a nice relationship with the Missoula Children’s Theater. The community brought the traveling theater company to town in 2017, and the Missoula group has returned every year except 2020, when COVID-19 canceled the visit.

The youngsters invest a lot of time in the project. “But it’s worth it for these kids,” said Kris Tyma, a member of the Cairo-area children’s theater committee.

The students, who range from first grade through high school, receive good training. “It gives the kids a professional theater opportunity in a small town,” Tyma said.

Two college students bring the Missoula Children’s Theater to town every year, traveling with costumes and sets.

“All the kids really get excited for theater week,” Tyma said.

It’s impressive that they can put on an hour-long musical with only five days of rehearsal, she said.

On Friday, the students get their costumes. “So they get super excited about that,” Tyma said.

What’s interesting about the visit to Cairo is that the participants don’t have to pay anything.

The Cairo-area children’s theater committee does a good job of fundraising every year. It costs about $3,500 to bring the Missoula group to town every year, Tyma said.

The group raises much of that money through fundraising and grants. The main fundraiser is held during the town’s Cornstalk festival, where this year the group sold root beer floats. Grants this year came from the Cairo Community Foundation and the local sales tax committee. Dannebrog Delights is also a good supporter.

In addition to Tyma, other theater supporters are Mandy Schweitzer, Jamie Rathman, Jenna Nielsen and Lisa Wright.

Those who attend the performances Friday and Saturday pay an admission charge. That money is used as a deposit for the next year’s Missoula Children’s Theater visit.

Surprisingly, the college students who bring the Missoula Children’s Theater to town don’t live in Missoula, which is the home of the University of Montana.

One of the students this year, Claire Bosley, attends the State University of New York at Oswego. The other student, Deuschesne Ventris, attends Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. They work under a nine-week contract.

Bosley likes “giving the kids a space to be themselves.” The students in Cairo are very talented, she said, and she likes the “theater passion these kids have.”

“This cast is insanely talented, and these kids have put in a lot of work,” said Bosley, who majors in theater and studio art with a minor in expressive arts therapy.

Ventris also likes being around the students.

“I get to be myself more than usual around kids,” he said. He describes himself as “a goofy guy,” which kids appreciate.

The Bird family of Worms gets into the Missoula Children’s Theater production in a big way. Five members of the family are involved in this year’s production.

Briana Bird, 17, is taking part for the fifth time. It’s the fourth time for her sister, Katelynn, and the third time for brother Gabriel.

“I like it so much,” Katelynn said of the experience.

Eleven-year-old twins Chaeli and Cayleigh are also part of the group. They are the children of LeAnne and Larry Bird.

Briana likes playing Akela, the leader of the wolf pack, whom she calls a “very good and proud leader.”

The kids involved in Missoula Children’s Theater help local people “by giving them entertainment,” said Leslie Hickey, 13.

“It’s a good way to meet new friends, too,” she said.