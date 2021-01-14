This winter among Grand Island’s warmest

The National Weather Service in Hastings reports that this year’s winter has been the 11th-warmest in the region’s history.
“Out of 126 years of records in Grand Island, which is one of the longest spans of records we have in our coverage area, we are off to the 11th-warmest start to winter on record — 11th out of 126,” NWS Hastings meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch said.
For NWS Hastings, the winter season is the three-month period from December to February.
“It’s a little different than the astronomical winter most people are used to,” Pfannkuch said.
From Dec. 1 to Jan. 6, the temperature averaged 32.3 degrees.
“If you take each day from Dec. 1 to (Jan. 6), the daily highs have averaged 43.3 degrees and the lows have averaged 21.2,” he said. “When we do official rankings, we use the average of both of those, for a mean temperature of 32.3.”
The 2020-21 winter season is one of the warmest on record so far, Pfannkuch said.
“It’s definitely been an above-normal start to winter,” he said.
Though significant, it is not extraordinary.
“On average, last winter started exactly as warm as this one has — same number, 32.3, through Jan. 6,” Pfannkuch said.
Every winter, even warm winters, has cold stretches.
“I’m sure at some point we’re going to get that cold stretch,” Pfannkuch said. “I’m not sure when yet.”
The weather service only forecasts seven days out.
The federal Climate Prediction Center provides eight- to 14-day outlooks.
Not only does this week bring temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s, but also more of the same is expected for the coming weeks.
“This well-above-average start to winter is going to get more impressive for at least another week or two,” Pfannkuch said. “There’s no real cold snap in sight for at least two more weeks.”
This winter season also has brought above-average snowfall.
Through Jan. 6, Grand Island has had 13.8 inches of snow, 3.4 inches more than normal.
There hasn’t been a “big snow” event, but several little events that have added up, Pfannkuch said.
“Not every winter that’s warmer than normal is also going to be snowier than normal,” he said. “A lot of times it comes down to the fact that warmer air can hold more moisture.”
The Climate Prediction Center’s three-month outlook covers January to March.
The center’s outlook for the region, for this period, favors above-normal temperatures and also “equal chances,” Pfannkuch said.
“That means there’s really no big signal to lean either way,” he said. “If anything, it might lean slightly that the next three months, including this one, will average out slightly warmer than normal, perhaps.”
Precipitation is expected to be slightly below normal for the three-month period. The region is in a drought.
“Drought doesn’t show itself much in winter because nothing’s growing,” Pfannkuch said.
To get out of the drought, above-normal precipitation is needed during spring.
“Winter only accounts for roughly 20% of our annual precipitation here in south-central Nebraska,” he said. “Even a big snowstorm is not going to have a major impact on drought. It might help slightly.”
For up-to-date weather information, visit weather.gov/hastings.