This winter among Grand Island’s warmest

The National Weather Service in Hastings reports that this year’s winter has been the 11th-warmest in the region’s history.

“Out of 126 years of records in Grand Island, which is one of the longest spans of records we have in our coverage area, we are off to the 11th-warmest start to winter on record — 11th out of 126,” NWS Hastings meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch said.

For NWS Hastings, the winter season is the three-month period from December to February.

“It’s a little different than the astronomical winter most people are used to,” Pfannkuch said.

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 6, the temperature averaged 32.3 degrees.

“If you take each day from Dec. 1 to (Jan. 6), the daily highs have averaged 43.3 degrees and the lows have averaged 21.2,” he said. “When we do official rankings, we use the average of both of those, for a mean temperature of 32.3.”

The 2020-21 winter season is one of the warmest on record so far, Pfannkuch said.

“It’s definitely been an above-normal start to winter,” he said.

Though significant, it is not extraordinary.