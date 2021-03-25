This year’s Add It Up campaign honors late Grand Island Senior High football player Sam Foltz

“Jill served as a nurse for (GIPS) for over 30 years,” Skalberg said. “She just retired this last year and she said, ‘This is the year Sam would want to invest and help people understand, and keep their chin up, as teachers and staff are making it through this tough year.’”

This will be the foundation’s 18th Add It Up campaign. The effort started in 2004.

In 2020, Add It Up reached a milestone, Skalberg said.

GIPS staff have raised just more than $1 million for the GIPS Foundation since the fundraiser’s inception.

Last year, the foundation held a virtual campaign in response to the pandemic. It raised $98,000, which is more than most years, Skalberg said.

“We were able to complete that campaign as well with staff giving even more last year, which was incredible,” she said.

This year’s effort will be a hybrid campaign, both in-person and virtual.

“I anticipate that nine out of 10 people employed by (GIPS) will give back to the foundation because they see the impact every day on kids,” Skalberg said.