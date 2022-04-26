Thompson selected to lead Grand Island Senior High Freshman Academy

Grand Island Senior High’s Academy of Freshman Exploration will have a new leader beginning early this summer.

The district announced the hiring of Blake Thompson, currently Assistant Principal and Activities Director at Harvard Public Schools, as the academy’s new leader.

Thompson’s hiring follows the departure of current principal Maggie Mintken, who is taking on the principalship of GIPS’s West Lawn Elementary School.

Thompson has been at Harvard Public Schools in his current capacity for 11 years. He has a background in music education, and has a 7-12 principalship endorsement from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

In a news release from the district, GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson said: “Mr. Thompson’s student-centered focus will be based on building trusting relationships with staff, students, and parents so that continued collaboration, growth, and improved student learning happens.”

Grand Island Senior High’s academy format begins at the Academy of Freshman Exploration, where incoming GIPS freshman explore their interests, eventually matriculating in the academy that fits them best. The Academy of Freshman Exploration also serves as a segue from middle school into high school.

In the aforementioned news release, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said of the academy: “As a signature experience, it provides the opportunity to design highly individualized plans for each student, to help meet their needs, explore their interests, and pursue their passion. No doubt (Thompson) will continue our efforts of empowering our students as we welcome even more freshmen to Grand Island Senior High.”

Thompson said in the district’s news release: “The integration of education towards college and careers is something I believe in and I’m really thrilled to be a part of working with students at this important time of their lives.”

According to GIPS’s 2020-2021 Annual Report, in fall 2021, GISH welcomed 2,534 students.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

