Those 40 and older may get vaccinations Thursday

Expanding the age range of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the Central District Health Department will vaccinate people 40 and older beginning Thursday morning.

If you are in this age group and have not yet received your first vaccine, register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Those age 40 to 50 — who are registered — can go to the Grand Island Fieldhouse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

People 50 and older who register may arrive between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday.

“We believe that we have reached the majority of those age 50 and older who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but our records are incomplete, so we need the public’s help,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a news release. “If you are 50 or above and have not heard from us, please register at vaccinate.ne.gov, then come to the Fieldhouse this Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon to receive your first dose.”