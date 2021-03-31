Those 40 and older may get vaccinations Thursday

Expanding the age range of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the Central District Health Department will vaccinate people 40 and older beginning Thursday morning.
If you are in this age group and have not yet received your first vaccine, register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Those age 40 to 50 — who are registered — can go to the Grand Island Fieldhouse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.
People 50 and older who register may arrive between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday.
“We believe that we have reached the majority of those age 50 and older who want the COVID-19 vaccine, but our records are incomplete, so we need the public’s help,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a news release. “If you are 50 or above and have not heard from us, please register at vaccinate.ne.gov, then come to the Fieldhouse this Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon to receive your first dose.”
CDHD is working with district high schools to develop a plan to vaccinate graduating seniors with parental consent. “We presented this (Monday) on our weekly superintendents call and had a largely favorable response,” Anderson said. “Our plan is to vaccinate high school seniors using Pfizer, which has been approved down to age 16 years old. We hope to get first doses administered prior to proms and second doses before graduation.”
High school seniors have many senior functions to attend. COVID-19 vaccinations, along with continuing other COVID-19 safety measures, can be effective in preventing superspreader events.
“We know these students will go in many different directions once they graduate, so this is a great opportunity for us to catch them before graduation and protect them over the summer and into the fall,” she said in the release. “While these students may not be fully vaccinated for all senior events this spring, our hope is that they will graduate fully vaccinated.”
Watch for vaccine-themed scam emails
On another note, the CDC warns that malicious cybercriminals are attempting to leverage interest and activity in COVID-19 to launch coronavirus-themed phishing emails. These phishing emails contain links and downloads for malware that can allow them to take over health care IT systems and steal information.
At least one campaign is pretending to send emails from CDC, and targets Americans and other English-speaking victims with attached notices regarding infection-prevention measures for the disease.
It is critical to stay vigilant and follow good security practices to help reduce the likelihood of falling victim to phishing attacks.
Helpful tips:
-- Don’t open unsolicited email from people you don’t know.
-- Be wary of third-party sources spreading information about COVID-19.
-- Hover your mouse over links to see where they lead.
-- Do not click links in emails. If you think the address is correct, retype it in a browser window.
-- Be wary of attachments in any email.
-- Do not supply any personal information, especially passwords, to anyone via email.