Thoughts and comments about the State Fair

Opinions, observations and comments overheard at the Nebraska State Fair:
— After you’ve been walking awhile, there’s no more welcome sight than a tram. Experienced fairgoers learn to use trams wisely.
— Also welcome for fairgoers who’ve been trudging around on a hot day: A food truck selling “ice-cold drinks.”
— The leader of Powerhouse Percussive Dance says he’s considered chubby back home in California. In Nebraska, he’s just a little husky.
— Older Nebraskans Day is a huge part of the fair. It’s smart starting a concert, always well-attended, at 2 p.m.
— Kudos to fair officials for bringing back the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic. On top of anything else, it’s a good way to attract people to the fair.
— An annual fair tradition: City slickers trying to grasp the enormity of the farm machinery provided by AKRS Equipment.
— One of the best things about going to the State Fair is just sitting there and watching a free concert. Or just enjoying the marching bands.
— In addition to 4-H and FFA, friendly volunteers make up the fabric of the State Fair.
— Fair crowds are full of kids groups wearing identical T-shirts. One adult leader, keeping a close eye on her group from Hampton, said, “We’ve counted to 16 I don’t know how many times today.”
— When older folks complain about a concert, it’s almost always because the music is too loud. You’d think somebody could anticipate those complaints.
— Early in the week, the revamped entrance at Gate 6 befuddled some people.
— Exhibits and signs assure fairgoers of the quality of agricultural products. “Milk: Trusted by athletes, backed by science,” a sign says.
— One nice sight at the fair: Older couple holding hands.
— I think I’d rather try sorghum cookies than peach on a stick.
— The vendor selling Gone Country Hats has a “tightwad table” (items priced at $29.95) and “an even tighterwad” table ($24.95).
— You see fewer people wearing facemasks than you did last year.
— I like the place that has an old Wells Fargo stagecoach and a Storz Brewing Co. beer wagon.
— Even if you think you’re tired of corn dogs, you’ll change your mind after the first bite.
— A woman, looking at the native plants area, said she’d be busted if she tried something like that in North Loup.
— Country music fans always show up.
— The top 10 concession choices I hear about the most: Beef Pit prime rib sandwich, hot beef sundae, pineapple whip, anything at Cactus Jacks, jumbo turkey legs, corn dogs, Outlaw fries, funnel cakes, mini-donuts and Scoops ice cream.
— I also hear people rave about fried pickles and stuffed cucumbers.
— One woman who sits next to me has developed a fondness for Lil’ Bits.
— The woman on the other side can’t stop thinking about funnel cakes.
— You don’t have to choose just a standard corn dog. You can have one made with jalapeño cheese or one made with Italian sausage or bratwurst.
— Funnel cakes, funnel cakes, whatever. As long as they’re deep-fried and covered with sugar and cinnamon, we’re happy.
— “P” is a dominant letter at the State Fair. You can visit the Pump and Pantry Party Pit and the Pump and Pantry Pepsi Party Deck, We haven’t even talked about Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Five Points Bank Arena, pavilions or the Beef Pit.
— I’ve been to a Polka Mass, but I’ve never seen a cowboy church service.
You can see what it’s like tomorrow at noon.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.