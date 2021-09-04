Thoughts and comments about the State Fair

Opinions, observations and comments overheard at the Nebraska State Fair:

— After you’ve been walking awhile, there’s no more welcome sight than a tram. Experienced fairgoers learn to use trams wisely.

— Also welcome for fairgoers who’ve been trudging around on a hot day: A food truck selling “ice-cold drinks.”

— The leader of Powerhouse Percussive Dance says he’s considered chubby back home in California. In Nebraska, he’s just a little husky.

— Older Nebraskans Day is a huge part of the fair. It’s smart starting a concert, always well-attended, at 2 p.m.

— Kudos to fair officials for bringing back the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic. On top of anything else, it’s a good way to attract people to the fair.

— An annual fair tradition: City slickers trying to grasp the enormity of the farm machinery provided by AKRS Equipment.

— One of the best things about going to the State Fair is just sitting there and watching a free concert. Or just enjoying the marching bands.

— In addition to 4-H and FFA, friendly volunteers make up the fabric of the State Fair.