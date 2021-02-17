Thousands of Nebraska high school athletes to showcase cheer and dance talents

An estimated 2,400 high school athletes will be in Grand Island, starting today through Saturday, for the 14th annual Nebraska State High School Cheer and Dance Championships.
The competition will take place at the Heartland Events Center.
According to organizers, the event will feature more than 200 teams from more than 120 schools.
Organizers were surprised by the huge turnout. They had thought the event would draw fewer athletes because of the pandemic.
Many changes were made to pull off the event because of the health directives. But, in the end, organizers and Heartland Events Center officials made it work, much to the glee of the athletes who were eager to show off their hard work and talents.
The event gets underway Wednesday morning with dance categories for classes C1, C2 and C3, including teams from Grand Island Central Catholic.
GICC’s pom team performs at 9:40 a.m. Its jazz team is set to compete at 11:50 a.m.
Teams from Grand Island Senior High School and Northwest High School will compete Thursday and Friday.
Northwest will be represented in the jazz competition at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, and the hip hop competition at 11:45.
Grand Island Senior High will perform Thursday in the high-kick competition at 4:20 p.m. and hip hop at 5:45.
On Friday, GISH cheerleaders will perform in the non-tumbling competition at 2:05 p.m. and the traditional performance at 4:15.
Northwest cheerleaders will perform in the traditional performance at 10:55 a.m. and the game day competition at 12:05 p.m.
On Saturday, GICC will perform in the game day competition at 3:45 p.m.
The event allows athletes from across the state to showcase their athletic skills in both cheerleading and dance performances in eight categories.
Dance categories for classes C1, C2 and D will perform Wednesday, and categories for classes A and B will be Thursday. Cheer categories will begin Friday with classes A and B. Wrapping up the championships will be cheer categories for classes C1, C2 and D on Saturday.
Each competition day will consist of two sessions.
A detailed schedule of the performances is posted at ncacoach.org/cheerdance.php.
Championship results will be posted at the same website at the conclusion of each day’s competition.
The annual event not only serves as a championship platform for high school student-athletes, but also a significant fundraising event for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in Lincoln.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 per session and children ages 2 and under may lapsit for free. The public can purchase a reserved seating ticket in pods of 1, 2, 3 or 4.
No more than four tickets can be purchased at one time. No onsite ticket sales will be available.
The arena will be cleared after each session’s awards ceremony. Live online streaming will be available at $20 per day (two sessions).
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, participants and fans may only attend one session. Masks will be required at all times for spectators due to the city of Grand Island mandate.