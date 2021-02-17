Thousands of Nebraska high school athletes to showcase cheer and dance talents

On Friday, GISH cheerleaders will perform in the non-tumbling competition at 2:05 p.m. and the traditional performance at 4:15.

Northwest cheerleaders will perform in the traditional performance at 10:55 a.m. and the game day competition at 12:05 p.m.

On Saturday, GICC will perform in the game day competition at 3:45 p.m.

The event allows athletes from across the state to showcase their athletic skills in both cheerleading and dance performances in eight categories.

Dance categories for classes C1, C2 and D will perform Wednesday, and categories for classes A and B will be Thursday. Cheer categories will begin Friday with classes A and B. Wrapping up the championships will be cheer categories for classes C1, C2 and D on Saturday.

Each competition day will consist of two sessions.

A detailed schedule of the performances is posted at ncacoach.org/cheerdance.php.

Championship results will be posted at the same website at the conclusion of each day’s competition.

The annual event not only serves as a championship platform for high school student-athletes, but also a significant fundraising event for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in Lincoln.