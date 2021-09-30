Three apply for Ninth District judgeship, to succeed Judge Mark Young

Three people have submitted their names to be considered for appointment as a District Court judge in the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Hall and Buffalo counties.
Applying for the position are Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings and John D. Icenogle and Patrick M. Lee, both of Kearney.
Hinrichs is currently a deputy Hall County attorney.
The primary place of office for the District Court judge is the Hall County Courthouse. The person chosen will succeed Mark Young, who retired Sept. 1.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in Courtroom 2 at the Hall County Courthouse, 111 W. First St. The commission will interview the three applicants at that time.
Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so in one of two ways.
Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information in advance may do so by mailing the information to the commission chair no later than Oct. 11 at the following address: Justice Cassel, Nebraska Supreme Court, P.O. Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to ashley.nolte@nebraska.gov. Those wishing to present oral testimony during the hearing may do so by attending the public hearing. All people attending should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with any directed health measures that may be in effect.
At this point, the commission’s public hearing will be held in person. Should circumstances change due to COVID-19, all commission members and applicants will participate in the hearing via WebEx and the public hearing will be available for viewing on NET at the following link: Nebraska Educational Television’s Live & On Demand: State Government website.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1.