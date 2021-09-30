Three apply for Ninth District judgeship, to succeed Judge Mark Young

Three people have submitted their names to be considered for appointment as a District Court judge in the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Hall and Buffalo counties.

Applying for the position are Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings and John D. Icenogle and Patrick M. Lee, both of Kearney.

Hinrichs is currently a deputy Hall County attorney.

The primary place of office for the District Court judge is the Hall County Courthouse. The person chosen will succeed Mark Young, who retired Sept. 1.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in Courtroom 2 at the Hall County Courthouse, 111 W. First St. The commission will interview the three applicants at that time.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so in one of two ways.