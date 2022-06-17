Three bands fronted by females play at Hear Grand Island

All three bands performing tonight at Hear Grand Island are fronted by women.
It wasn’t planned that way. That’s just the way it worked out, said T.J. Roe, managing director of the downtown Grand Island summer concert series.
Freakabout, a Lincoln band, hasn’t played Hear Grand Island since 2019.
“We are superstoked to have Freakabout back,” Roe said.
The band’s guitarist is Aaron Galvan, a Grand Island native.
Freakabout has a new member, and Roe has heard the band is bringing something extra. The group has always done well at Hear Grand Island, he said.
So he’s hoping for a good crowd.
“I don’t know if we can compete with last week, but we always try,” Roe said, referring to the strong turnout for Rascal Martinez.
Stone the Thrones, from Kearney, made its Hear Grand Island debut last year. But members of the group have played Railside in other bands.
People are also reading…
Maria Rodriguez, Stone the Thrones’ vocalist, is “fantastic,” Roe said.
“If you didn’t catch them last year, you definitely have to be there this time,” he said.
Estrogen Projection, the third group, is from Lincoln.
“Estrogen Projection is our first all-girl punk band that we’ve had,” Roe said.
The group is relatively new. “So this is their first time at Hear GI,” he said.
Roe doesn’t think Estrogen Projection has ever “played a stage this big” before.
“So we’ll see how they fill it up,” he said.