Authorities said Sunday three people died in a murder-suicide in Grand Island.

Rex Goodell, 26, murdered his wife, 23-year-old Emily Goodell and 23-year-old Hayes Morgheim of Grand Island at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of West Arizona Avenue, according to information from Hall County Attorney Marty Klein and the Grand Island Police Department.

A law enforcement source said the situation was a domestic violence relationship that began in Lincoln some time ago and ended in Grand Island. An argument between Rex and Emily Goodell ended with the man killing his wife. After then killing Morgheim, who lived at the house, Rex Goodell took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene.

"While no weapons were fired by Grand Island Police Officers, due to the close proximity of our officers at the time of the incident, the investigation has been turned over to SCALES (South Central Area Law Enforcement Services) for an impartial investigation. We do not believe there is a suspect still at large," GIPD noted in a press release.

Further updates will be provided by the Hall County Attorney’s Office or the Hastings Police Department, which is the lead SCALES agency handling the investigation.