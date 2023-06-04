Grand Island police said it believes three people found dead Sunday in northwest Grand Island were shot to death.

The killings occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Arizona Avenue.

The names of the victims were not disclosed. Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said Sunday the names of the victims will not be released until next of kin are notified.

Another law enforcement source said two of the victims were male. The three victims did not all live in Grand Island.

The source said the situation was a domestic violence relationship that began in Lincoln some time ago and ended in Grand Island.

"While no weapons were fired by Grand Island Police Officers, due to the close proximity of our officers at the time of the incident, the investigation has been turned over to SCALES (South Central Area Law Enforcement Services) for an impartial investigation. We do not believe there is a suspect still at large," GIPD noted in a press release.

Further updates will be provided by the Hall County Attorney’s Office or the Hastings Police Department, which is the lead SCALES agency handling the investigation.