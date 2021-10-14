Three die of COVID-19 in last week in Central Health District

Three people in the Central District Health Department area died of COVID-19 during the last seven days, Central District Health reported Wednesday.

The deaths consisted of one person in his or her 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s. None was “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19.

“This comes at a time when hospitals in the Central District, made up of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, are seeing 0-8% ICU bed availability (0-1 beds open) with a total of 21-27 COVID cases requiring hospitalization each day,” says a CDHD news release.

“In addition to three deaths, the Central District saw 205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days with test positivity rate of 35%, which keeps our ‘transmission risk dial’ in the ‘high transmission’ category,” the release says. “A majority of new cases in the past seven days are among those age 49 and younger.

“With transmission high and vaccination rates in the district rising slowly, CDHD recommends those 12 and up receive a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves,” CDHD says.

First and second doses, along with flu shots and COVID booster shots, are now available at a drive-through clinic at the CDHD office, 1137 S. Locust St.