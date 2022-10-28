Three Grand Island area businesses fail alcohol inspections

Three Grand Island businesses and one in Elba failed alcohol inspections conducted on the evening of Oct. 21 in Hall and Howard counties.

A total of 40 businesses were checked by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor, producing a compliance rate of 90%.

The four businesses that sold alcohol to a minor failed to check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were McKinney’s Irish Pub, the Snack Shac and Carlos O'Kelley's in Grand Island and Charlie's Station in Elba.

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The checks were conducted with the help of a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.