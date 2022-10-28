 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three Grand Island area businesses fail alcohol inspections

  • 0

 Three Grand Island businesses and one in Elba failed alcohol inspections conducted on the evening of Oct. 21 in Hall and Howard counties.

 A total of 40 businesses were checked by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor, producing a compliance rate of 90%.

 The four businesses that sold alcohol to a minor failed to check the minor’s ID.

 The businesses that failed the inspections were McKinney’s Irish Pub, the Snack Shac and Carlos O'Kelley's in Grand Island and Charlie's Station in Elba.

 Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

 The checks were conducted with the help of a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island city candidates Q&A

Grand Island city candidates Q&A

Candidates in the Grand Island mayoral and city council races responded to a survey sent out by The Independent ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says they have destroyed hundreds of Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts