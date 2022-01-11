 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Grand Island area residents nominated for U.S. service academies
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the 27 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies, including three area nominees.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for our nation’s military academies. Each of these exceptional Nebraska students was chosen because of their hard work, leadership, and dedication to their communities. I am confident that they will serve our great nation with honor and make Nebraska proud,” said Fischer.

Below are the area nominees for the Class of 2026:

- Sage McCallum of Grand Island to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy

- Gage Long of Grand Island to the U.S. Naval Academy

- Caden Carlson of Aurora to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy

