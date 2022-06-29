Three Independent staffers win national awards

GRAND ISLAND — Three staff members at the Grand Island Independent won a combined seven national awards in the 2022 National Federation of Press Women Professional Communications Contest.

Bette Pore, the Independent’s executive editor who retired in 2021, and reporters Terri Hahn and Jessica Votipka received their awards Saturday night at the NFPW’s annual conference in Fargo, N.D.

The contest honored communicators across the country for their work in newspapers, public relations, social media, radio and TV, collegiate journalism and more for work done in 2021.

Pore won three awards:

- First place, editing of a single page in a newspaper section or supplement

- Second place, newspaper page design

- Third place, editorial, “Free speech vital for student journalists”

Hahn won two awards:

- Second place in publication (newspaper) regularly edited by entrant, for the Grand Island Independent

- Honorable mention, headlines.

Votipka was awarded two honorable mentions:

- In-depth reporting: “Former student remembers growing up a student of color at GIPS”

- Sportswriting: “Senior high girls wrestling,” about building the girls wrestling program at Grand Island High School.

Two Kearney Hub staff members also won awards in the contest. Mary Jane Skala, a features writer, health reporter and a Hub personal columnist, was the co-runner-up in the NFPW’s Sweepstakes competition.

The journalist who amasses the most points in the contest wins the Sweepstakes Award. Overall, Skala won 10 awards — one second place, four third place and five honorable mention — and tied with a journalist in South Carolina as Sweepstakes runner-up. Skala won the NFPW Sweepstakes Award in 1996 and 2020 and was first runner-up in the competition last year.

Also, retired Hub reporter Lori Potter received six awards for work she did prior to her retirement in 2021. They included one first place, one second place and four honorable mentions.

Erika Pritchard, digital content creator at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and former Kearney Hub staff member, won two awards: first place for an online feature story, and third place for articles in science and technology.