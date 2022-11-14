Three males rob Grand Island liquor store

Three males, one of them brandishing a handgun, took more than $3,800 from Y&N Liquor in a robbery early Saturday morning.

After forcing an employee to open the cash register, the men emptied the register into a bag and exited the store.

The employee said the cash register contained $3,127.83. An additional $750 was taken from the office desk.

The robbery took place at 12:25 a.m. The business is at 409 N. Broadwell.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said all the suspects had their faces covered and were wearing nondescript clothing.

Police do have some video and physical evidence to work with, Duering said.