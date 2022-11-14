 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three males rob Grand Island liquor store

  • Updated
  • 0

A timeline of the quadruple murder of Michele Ebeling and Twiford family that rocked the small town of Laurel, Neb.

Three males, one of them brandishing a handgun, took more than $3,800 from Y&N Liquor in a robbery early Saturday morning.

After forcing an employee to open the cash register, the men emptied the register into a bag and exited the store.

The employee said the cash register contained $3,127.83. An additional $750 was taken from the office desk.

The robbery took place at 12:25 a.m. The business is at 409 N. Broadwell.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said all the suspects had their faces covered and were wearing nondescript clothing.

Police do have some video and physical evidence to work with, Duering said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

India due to become world’s most populous country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts