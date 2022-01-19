Three new firefighters join Grand Island Fire Department

Don’t let the name of the department fool you, he said.

“Even though we’re the Grand Island Fire Department, our department responds to a variety of emergencies,” Schmidt said. “As a group we respond to hazardous material responses, emergency medical responses, fires of all types, confined space and technical rescue and much, much more.”

The department is always looking for “quality candidates that have certain characteristics and traits.” But they don’t have to have specialized skills and training, he said.

“We’re willing to train those that have the right attitude, character, work ethic and moral values needed to become a great and successful Grand Island Fire Department firefighter,” Schmidt said.

The new firefighters spoke during the telecast.

“Every day in our job we get to experience something different and learn something new, and I am honored to work with such dedicated and knowledgeable coworkers,” Morris said. “I truly believe I have one of the best jobs in the world.”

Gaudreault, a native of Gering, joined the Gering Volunteer Fire Department in 2018. He “quickly began looking to make it a career,” he said.